Amanda Beach

Cover picture for the articleHonors: 2021 All-ACC Academic Team (Cross Country), 2018 All-ACC Second Team (10,000m, Outdoor) 2020-21 T&F: Turned in an ACC Indoor career-best 13th place finish in the 5000m at the ACC Indoor Championships, with a PR time of 16:38.88 (2/25) … Finished 13th in the 10000m with a time of 35:01.77 at the Virginia Challenge (4/17) … Ran a time of 16:3836 in the 5000m to finish second at Duke Twilight (5/3) … Set personal bests in both the 5000m and 10,000m, recording times of 16:23.42 and 34:02.48 and finishing in 17th and 16th respectively at the ACC Outdoor Championships (5/13 – 5/15) … Finished 32nd in the 10,000m with a time of 35:18.26 at the NCAA East Regional (5/27).

San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
Soccercardiachill.com

Pitt star Amanda West earns preseason All-ACC honors

Pitt women’s soccer star Amanda West made program history on Thursday, as she was placed on the 2021 preseason All-ACC team after an outstanding showing in 2020. West is the first player in the 25-year history of the Pitt program to earn the honor. West was one of 11 players...
Tallahassee, FLseminoles.com

Seminoles Release W. Golf Schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – The season-opening Schooner Fall Classic, the Barbara Nicklaus Cup, a return to the Landfall Tradition, the Ninth Annual Florida State Match Up, a first ever appearance in the NC State Match Play Championships and the NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championships highlight the most challenging Florida State Women’s Golf schedule in Amy Bond’s tenure, which was released by the 12th-year head coach.
Florida Stateseminoles.com

Travis Wilson Elected to the International Softball Congress Hall of Fame

Tallahassee Fla. – On Tuesday The International Softball Congress (ISC) elected Florida State Assistant Softball Coach Travis Wilson to its Hall Of Fame. The ISC is the premier North American club tournament held annually in August attracting the top players from all around the world. It is a double-elimination format held in various locations across the US and Canada.
Florida Stateseminoles.com

Cunningham, Skyring Earn CoSIDA Academic All-America

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State student-athletes Trey Cunningham and Maudie Skyring were selected to the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America second team for Track & Field/Cross Country. Both Seminoles earn the honor for the first time in their careers. “To me, the Academic All-America award is...
Soccercardiachill.com

Amanda West sets record for career goals at Pitt

Pitt forward Amanda West made program history in the Panthers’ first game of the 2021 season on Thursday, as she gained sole possession of the program record for career goals by scoring her 24th. West entered the game tied with former Pitt forward Ashley Cuba at 23 goals apiece, but she surpassed her about 20 minutes into the contest.
VolleyballAugusta Free Press

Pitt tops preseason ACC volleyball coaches poll

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Pitt has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the 2021 ACC Volleyball Championship following a vote of the league’s head coaches. Pitt advanced to the Regional Semifinals of the 2020 NCAA Championship, knocking off No. 3 Minnesota in the process....
Florida Stateseminoles.com

Indoor Volleyball Predicted Fifth in the ACC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) – Florida State Indoor Volleyball has been predicted to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2021, announced on Friday by the ACC. Junior middle blocker Emma Clothier, coming off an All-America season last year, was one of 18 selections to the Preseason All-ACC Team. “I...
Florida Stateseminoles.com

2021-22 Swim & Dive Schedule Announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving swimming teams will host five meets during the 2021-22 season, as the schedule was released on Thursday. The dual meet schedule contains contests with four SEC teams, which is the most for the Noles in a single season since 2011-12. ACC foes Georgia Tech and Miami will also face FSU head-to-head. Among the 11 teams on the slate, nine scored points at the 2021 NCAA Championships, with six finishing in the top 25.
Soccerpittsburghsoccernow.com

FINAL: Pitt 3, No. 16 Oklahoma State 2

NCAA Women’s Soccer – BancFirst Cowgirl Soccer Classic. Pitt women’s soccer’s (2-0-0) recorded its first win over a ranked opponent in 13 years, knocking off No. 16 Oklahoma State (1-1-0) 3-2 in overtime for the BancFirst Cowgirl Soccer Invitational Championship Sunday afternoon at Neal Patterson Stadium. Sarah Schupansky kicked in the golden goal just 30 seconds into overtime for her first collegiate goal.
Football247Sports

Updated scouting report on 2023 4-star QB Avery Johnson

Maize (Kan.) High School standout Avery Johnson is a name to know entering the 2021 football season. The four-star quarterback is a top 10 quarterback prospect in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite and Top247 rankings. The Top247 puts Johnson at No. 1 in the state of...
College SportsSports Illustrated

Grant Stevens Commits to UCF

Commitment No. 11 for the Knights comes from yet another in-state prospect, Grant Stevens. The Knights have now landed a grand total of eight Florida prep prospects. It was a goal for the current UCF staff to really improve in-state recruiting, and Stevens is another data point to prove the coaching staff’s desire to land Florida talent.
Football247Sports

Who are Virginia Tech's top three options at running back?

It is safe to say that unless someone breaks out of the running back room like Khalil Herbert did during the 2020 season, a by-committee approach will return to Virginia Tech’s offensive system. According to the Hokiesports.com position preview, Virginia Tech is expected to deploy a three-man rushing attack that...
Tallahassee, FLseminoles.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Leads FSU Into New Season Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Because how else would you travel halfway around the world with an Olympic gold medal that you had just won as a member of the Canadian National Team. “On the way back to Montreal, I put it in a pair of woolen socks to protect it,”...
Alabama Statesportswar.com

Hokies Softball to play at Alabama in February

Alabama softball announced today that they will host Virginia Tech and Middle Tennessee in the 2022 Bama Bash Softball event in Tuscaloosa February 18th-20th. Based on past history of the event, the Hokies will play both Middle Tennessee and Alabama twice, but that hasn’t been confirmed at this point. That...
Findlay, OHToledo Blade

Findlay upends Anthony Wayne in first game of Stefan Adams era

FINDLAY — One of the top Week 1 matchups in northwest Ohio lived up to the hype. Findlay and Anthony Wayne, the preseason favorite in the Northern Lakes League, gave the near-capacity crowd at Donnell Stadium enough excitement and angst to last a month, as the game featured lead changes, momentum swings, and highlights galore.

