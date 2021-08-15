Amanda Beach

Honors: 2021 All-ACC Academic Team (Cross Country), 2018 All-ACC Second Team (10,000m, Outdoor) 2020-21 T&F: Turned in an ACC Indoor career-best 13th place finish in the 5000m at the ACC Indoor Championships, with a PR time of 16:38.88 (2/25) … Finished 13th in the 10000m with a time of 35:01.77 at the Virginia Challenge (4/17) … Ran a time of 16:3836 in the 5000m to finish second at Duke Twilight (5/3) … Set personal bests in both the 5000m and 10,000m, recording times of 16:23.42 and 34:02.48 and finishing in 17th and 16th respectively at the ACC Outdoor Championships (5/13 – 5/15) … Finished 32nd in the 10,000m with a time of 35:18.26 at the NCAA East Regional (5/27).