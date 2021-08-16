Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

3D Printing Medical Device Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Opportunities in the 3D printing medical device market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the 3D printing medical device market is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 36%. In this market, photo polymerization is the largest segment by technology, whereas software & services is largest by component. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like rapid adoption of this technology, established medical infrastructure, and ongoing R&D activities.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Market Research#Market Segments#Cagr#Software Services#3d Systems Corporation#Stratasys#Ge Healthcare#Materialise Nv#Renishaw Inc#M A#Menafn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Regional Outlook by 2031

InsightSLICE.com announces the release of the report "Sepsis Diagnostics Market Research Report By Technology, Product, Diagnostic Methods, Pathogen and Geography"- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market size was surveyed at USD 575 Million out of 2019. Market Bits of knowledge:. The report gives market...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Huge Demand in Healthcare Industry, Trends, COVID Impact Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

InsightSLICE.com announces the release of the report "Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Research Report By Offering, Lead Type, End-User and Geography"- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market size was surveyed at USD 7.6 Billion out of 2019 and expected to show up at USD...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Active Seat Belt System Market Size, And Forecast | Key Players: Autoliv, Continental Corporation, DENSO Corporation

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Active Seat Belt System Market by Component and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global active seat belt system market was valued at $9,814 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $12,707 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.60% from 2017 to 2023.
Electronicsatlantanews.net

Portable Mini Fridge Market Size Is Estimated To Reach $1,748.9 Million In 2025 | Allied Market Research

According to "Allied Market Research" the portable mini fridges market is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years owing to growing adoption of portable mini fridges in developing regions such as India, Brazil, South Korea and more among others. Furthermore, adoption of micro home concepts & mobile homes and increase in the adoption of recreational vehicles are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth for the portable mini fridge market in the coming years.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Industrial Cobot Market Size, Share, Industry Overview and Forecast 2020-2030

As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled "industrial cobot", the global industrial cobot market is estimated to showcase significant growth from 2020 to 2027. As per AMR, the recent developments in technology have an instrumental effect on the growth of the industrial cobot market. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the driving and restraining factors, lucrative opportunities, market segmentation, and study of major market players. The report includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global industrial cobot market.
Medical & Biotechatlantanews.net

Synthetic Biology Market worth $30.7 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Synthetic Biology Market by Tools (Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Synthetic Cells), Technology (Gene Synthesis, Genome Engineering), Application (Tissue Regeneration, Biofuel, Consumer Care, Food & Agriculture, Environmental) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market size is projected to reach USD 30.7 billion by 2026 from USD 9.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Intelligent Lighting Controls Market Size, Share | Industry Growth by 2027 | Acuity Brands, Cisco, Cree,

As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled "Intelligent Lighting Controls Market by Type (Sensors, Ballasts & LED Drivers, Microcontrollers, Dimmers & Switch Actuators, Transmitters & Receivers, and Others),Connectivity Type (Wired and Wireless),and Application (Smart Cities, Automotive, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027", the global intelligent lighting controls market is estimated to showcase significant growth from 2020 to 2027. As per AMR, the recent developments in technology have an instrumental effect on the growth of the intelligent lighting controls market. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the driving and restraining factors, lucrative opportunities, market segmentation, and study of major market players. The report includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global intelligent lighting controls market.
Constructionatlantanews.net

Construction Industry Is Poised To Drive Hybrid Construction Equipment Market Demand Over Forecast Period 2028

Hybrid construction equipment market deals with the construction equipment that have two power sources. Research on Hybrid construction equipment started in 1997 as Komatsu took charge of developing Hybrid construction equipment. However, in 2003 Hitachi developed world's first hybrid loader that had a series configuration. The global hybrid construction equipment...
Industryplaythemusic.biz

Distributed Power Generation Market to 2027 -Trends Analysis and Growth Insights by Key Vendors

The Distributed Power Generation Market study involves comprehensive evaluation of the competitive landscape of the market. All-detailed overview of the global market is encompassed in the report in a systematics and elaborate manner. A thorough summary of the market is depicted after examining the vital parameters driving the industry growth, restraining factors along with the expansion prospects prevailing in the market.
Businessatlantanews.net

Marketing Resource Management Market projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 10.9%

According to a new market research report "Marketing Resource Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods and Retail, BFSI, and Manufacturing), Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the MRM market size is expected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to USD 5.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period. The Increased demand for cloud-based solutions and services during COVID 19, rising numbers of small businesses, business expansion by market, and growing investments in cutting-edge technologies and increased pace of digital transformation are a few factors driving the growth of the MRM solutions and services.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global 3D CAD Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR by 2026 : Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, PTC, Siemens PLM Software, 3D Systems, etc.

﻿A detailed summary of the 3D CAD market assessing dynamic factors, growth determinants as well as information on segment classification have been recorded in this versatile report. Besides information on segment classification, the document reflects a thorough understanding on competitor positioning, global, local and regional developments, financial outlook, regulatory compliance as well as supply-chain offerings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy