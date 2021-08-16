Former West Penn Hospital Worker Who Secretly Recorded Employees, Patients In Bathroom Gets Jail Time

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former West Penn Hospital employee who admitted to videotaping employees and patients in a bathroom was sentenced to jail.

A judge sentenced Guy Caley to 11 to 22 months in jail followed by 10 years probation. He pleaded guilty in May to 89 counts in connection with videotaping people in a bathroom at West Penn Hospital.

According to police, a camera was found taped to the bottom of a chair in an employee bathroom in 2019.

Police say they found videos of multiple victims on the camera, as well as footage of Caley taping the camera to the chair inside the bathroom where it was found.

West Penn Hospital faces a class action lawsuit over the secret recordings.