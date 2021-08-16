Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn, PA

Former West Penn Hospital Worker Who Secretly Recorded Employees, Patients In Bathroom Gets Jail Time

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjVhY_0bTFzxPa00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former West Penn Hospital employee who admitted to videotaping employees and patients in a bathroom was sentenced to jail.

A judge sentenced Guy Caley to 11 to 22 months in jail followed by 10 years probation. He pleaded guilty in May to 89 counts in connection with videotaping people in a bathroom at West Penn Hospital.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County DA’s Office)

According to police, a camera was found taped to the bottom of a chair in an employee bathroom in 2019.

Police say they found videos of multiple victims on the camera, as well as footage of Caley taping the camera to the chair inside the bathroom where it was found.

West Penn Hospital faces a class action lawsuit over the secret recordings.

Comments / 2

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Penn, PA
Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Penn, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Police#Kdka#West Penn Hospital Worker#Kdka Tv News Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Oakmont, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Facing Ethnic Intimidation, Assault Charges In Oakmont Attack

By: KDKA-TV News Staff OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Three people are facing multiple charges, including ethnic intimidation, assault and stalking, stemming from an alleged attack in Oakmont last month. According to Oakmont Borough’s public information officer, the victim reported the assault about 30 minutes after it happened in the early morning hours of July 24. The victim flagged down a patrol officer and told police the alleged incident happened in the 500 block of Cedar Way. The victim says racial slurs were used during the alleged attack. (Photo: KDKA) Oakmont Police announced Friday that 27-year-old Alexander Tomer, 24-year-old Patrick McAndrew and 25-year-old Richard Blake are facing charges in connection with the assault. Police say McAndrew and Blake were taken into custody while Tomer turned himself in to police Friday.
North Huntingdon, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Couple In North Huntingdon Dies Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – An elderly couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside their home on Thursday. According to North Huntingdon Police, a family member was unable to make contact with his parents, Joseph and Freda Polinski, so he drove to their home in the 700 block of Altman Street. When he arrived, he found them inside. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The carbon monoxide levels inside the home registered 100 times over a safe level. Investigators found a car running in the garage and believe it was the likely source of the carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide symptoms can occur quickly and without warning. “Nausea, dizziness fatigue will set in, and in serious situations death,” said Westmoreland City Fire Department Chief Mike Doshen. There was a smoke detector in the home. However, it is not known if it was up to date. Experts say you should check the back of your detector to make sure it is current.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Former PNC Employee Sentenced To 40 Months In Prison For Robbing 4 Banks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former PNC employee who admitted to holding up four separate PNC banks is going to spend the next 40 months in federal prison. Jasmine Parrish and Donna Premski robbed, or attempted to rob, branches in West Mifflin, McCandless, Penn Hills, and Bloomfield. They were ultimately caught after Parrish attempted to get an underage family member to deliver a bomb threat at the Bloomfield branch where Parrish worked. In all, Parrish and Poremski stole more than $90,000.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Shot In Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts Neighborhood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood. It happened Friday afternoon on Dinwiddie Street around 3:30. (Photo: KDKA) Investigators say a man was shot in the arm. First responders took him to the hospital in stable condition. A part of the road was taped off while they investigated. Officers recovered several shell casings at the scene. No suspects have been identified yet.
Pitcairn, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

20-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Pitcairn

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pitcairn. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The shooting happened Friday near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Center Avenue. Police say an officer was patrolling the area when he heard shots. He arrived on the scene to find the man dead in the back of a car. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the victim as Kaliq Dade.
Aliquippa, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Shot And Killed At Valley Terrace Complex In Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at the Valley Terrace Complex along Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. A shooting took place at the apartment complex early on Friday morning. Numerous police vehicles have filled the road and are looking at the back of the building, where police appear to be focusing their investigation. A couple of hours ago, police roped off the area with crime scene tape at the side entrance of the building. Officers from both the Aliquippa Police and Pennsylvania State Police have responded to the scene. Police say a man in his mid-20s was shot and killed. It’s unknown if police have a suspect at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Charged After Family’s Cat Found Shot To Death With Pellet Gun In Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after a cat was found shot to death in Carrick. Police say the cat had gone missing from its owners and was found dead by a woman in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of Overbrook Boulevard on July 29. (Photo: Provided) The cat had a large wound on its backside, and police say a necropsy revealed that it was killed by a pellet from a pellet gun. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Andrews is facing two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of discharging a firearm or air gun in...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Shuman Juvenile Detention Facility’s Provisional License Being Revoked

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shuman Juvenile Detention Facility’s provisional license is being revoked. A spokesperson for the county said Friday that Allegheny County Manager William McKain learned from the state that the license is being revoked effective in 30 days. “Further information will be available in the coming week as we work with the state and the Courts on the transition process,” the county’s spokesperson told KDKA. The facility has been operating on a provisional license for years.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

18-Year-Old Arrested For Homicide Following Pitcairn Shooting, Police Looking For Three Other Suspects

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide in Pitcairn. Police arrested 18-year-old Johnathan Dawson for the shooting of Kaliq Dade. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Dade was found in the back seat of a car near the intersection of Center Avenue and Broadway. Dawson is being charged with criminal conspiracy and homicide. Police are looking for three other suspects in the shooting.  
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Police Investigating Deadly Shooting at Fayette Co. Apartment Complex

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway in Fayette County. Pennsylvania State Police say Michael Debeary was shot and killed around 12:30 yesterday afternoon at the Meridian Point Apartments on Confer Vista Drive. Troopers say he was shot during an altercation with two other men. Those two men were both treated for injuries.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Health Department Reports 620 Cases, 6 Additional Deaths Over 48 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 620 new Coronavirus cases and six additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 279 are confirmed and 341 are probable cases. The new six deaths come from a data import from the state. Three deaths were in August, one was from December, one was from June and one was from July. There have been 7,490 total hospitalizations and 106,770 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,050. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

13 Arrested In Northern Pennsylvania Drug Trafficking Operation Takedown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – More than a dozen people are facing charges after authorities shut down a meth and heroin trafficking organization in northern Pennsylvania. The rings were allegedly trafficking large quantities of meth and heroin/fentanyl throughout Erie and Elk counties. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says the investigation into the rings started in 2019 and culminated in the execution of search warrants in October 2020. More than 8 pounds of meth, or about 700,000 doses, were seized. Thirteen people were arrested in connection with the takedown. Nine of them were already in jail and the four others have been taken into custody. “While we lose 14 Pennsylvanians a day to drug overdoses, these individuals peddled poisons into our communities with total disregard for the consequences,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a news release. “We’re committed to shutting down these dangerous, illegal trafficking operations, keeping Pennsylvania neighborhoods safe, and saving lives.”
North Hills, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

North Hills Woman’s Fiancé Stuck In Afghanistan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A North Hills woman is desperately trying to help her fiancé stuck in Afghanistan. “It’s a waiting game. I mean at this point, any little bit of information I get that I think can help him, I’m providing to him,” said Katilyn Russell. Russell told KDKA her fiancé was a translator with the Marines and has the right documentation but is stuck outside the airport. “He has filled out the SIV paperwork for a Special Immigrant Visa. He has the recommendations that are required,” Russell said. But Russell said he just keeps hitting roadblocks. After traveling out of the city, he...
West Mifflin, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Injured In West Mifflin Shooting On A Drive

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in West Mifflin. The Allegheny County Police Department responded Wednesday to the shooting in the 100 block of A Drive. First responders found two men who were shot. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) Both men were taken to local hospitals, where one is in stable condition and one is in critical condition. Police released no information on any possible suspects.
Youngstown, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

6-Week-Old Boy Reportedly Taken From Mother Found Safe In Youngstown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CLEVELAND (KDKA) – A 6-week-old boy whose mother told police that he was taken by another woman Tuesday night has been found. Police say Cannon Tatum McDoodle was found in Youngstown unharmed. Photo Credit: Cleveland Police/Facebook According to Cleveland Police, the boy was taken from his mother after his mother was involved in an argument with a woman she knew, Tiashia Dumas. Police say Dumas then drove off with the mother’s car with Cannon inside. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Westmoreland County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

No Injuries In Tractor-Trailer Collision On I-70

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A crash along I-70 in Westmoreland County has shut down an eastbound portion of the highway. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning. According to dispatch, all eastbound lanes between the Smithton and Mount Pleasant exits are closed. Rescue crews with the Smithton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash after being called to an electrical fire at a home. Once on the scene, the crews found two tractor-trailers had collided. Both drivers were able to walk away from the scene with little to no injuries.
Beaver County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County DA: Woman On Scene Of Fatal Shooting Being Treated As Victim

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Beaver County DA says the woman who was on the scene of a deadly shooting over the weekend is being treated as a victim and not a defendant. Hopewell Township Police were called to a domestic disturbance along Broadhead Road Sunday morning. The DA says 33-year-old Logan Ayres was found shot in the torso. He was taken by ambulance but died before being treated. The Beaver County Coroner ruled the cause of his death as a homicide, but the DA says no charges have been filed as of Wednesday. Instead the DA says the woman who was at the scene is being considered a victim and won’t be identified unless charges are filed. Hopewell Township Police and the Beaver County Detective Bureau are investigating.
Clairton, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Shot Multiple Times In Clairton On Halcomb Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Clairton. The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting on Thursday in the 400 block of Halcomb Avenue. First responders found a man who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Dies Nearly 2 Weeks After Falling Over Hillside During Police Chase In Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who fell over a hillside during a foot chase with police in Brighton Heights on Aug. 5 has died. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The Allegheny County Coroner’s Office said 27-year-old Devon Flanigan died Wednesday at the hospital. On Aug. 5, Pittsburgh Police officers patrolling the Brighton Heights area around 7:30 p.m. located a wanted suspect on the 3100 block of Brighton Road. The man fled from Zone 1 officers on foot. Officials say the man went up a set of steps, went through bushes and fell down to 3200 block of Brighton Road. The road was temporarily closed in both directions between Minott Street and Woods Run as police processed the scene. #UPDATE Public safety: officers were in a foot pursuit and the male suspect went up a set of steps, went through bushes and slipped and fell down to Brighton Road. He was transported in critical condition. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gAt8vEdrAs — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) August 6, 2021 The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but died 13 days later. Police have not said why the man was wanted. The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating.

Comments / 2

Community Policy