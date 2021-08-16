Solar Pump Market Expected to Cross $2.05 billion by 2027

Solar water pump facilitate efficient use of electricity for increasing agricultural productivity. Around 40% of the worldwide populace is based on agriculture, as its primary supply of income, yet access to water remains an ongoing war for many. Fee reductions in economies such as India, Japan, and Africa for solar water pump has the ability to make modern-day irrigation available and fee-powerful for almost 500 million small-scale farmers international. The major focus is on small-sized sun water pump (50–1,000W), as these are used by most of the consumers. Government of the emerging economies such as India, Japan, and Africa are accelerating development and commercialization of solar pump.