Are you a fan of cookies? Are you a fan of brownies? If you answered yes to both of those, then you are going to love the new Girl Scout Cookies. As if we didn’t already love the Girl Scouts and their delicious cookies enough, right? Now, they have given us yet another reason to be excited about the upcoming cookie season. The popular organization announced early on Tuesday that they will be adding a new flavor of cookie called “Adventurefuls.” And it sounds just as good as you would imagine it would.