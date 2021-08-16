Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

DC requires health care workers to get vaccine by Sept. 30

By Justine Coleman
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXl0Q_0bTFxpQC00
© Greg Nash

Washington, D.C., will require health care workers in the nation’s capital to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of next month, officials announced Monday.

All health care workers will have to get at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson by Sept. 30, LaQuandra Nesbitt, the director of the D.C. Department of Health, said during a briefing.

The requirement applies not only to all licensed, certified and registered health employees, but also all emergency medical services providers, including paramedics and emergency medical technicians, and all unlicensed health care workers, including patient care technicians, personal care aides and environmental services staff.

Two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are needed before submitting an application for a license, certification or registration, or on the date a renewal application is submitted. It is also required before starting employment or a contract with the D.C. government if a license is not needed.

Certain workers can be exempt from the requirement because of their religious beliefs or medical conditions.

“It is necessary for us to ensure that we’re creating safe environments in our health care facilities and in … any places where people receive health care to help disrupt the spread of COVID-19 and to make sure we can prevent outbreaks in these environments,” Nesbitt said.

Vaccine requirements have gained traction around the country as the spread of the delta variant has sparked high COVID-19 transmission. D.C. has reached high transmission as of Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The nation’s capital has seen cases surge in recent weeks with a seven-day average of 157 cases per day — more than double the average from two weeks prior, according to data from The New York Times.

Last week, D.C. announced it will require city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.

Other cities have taken their vaccine requirements further, with New York and San Francisco planning to request proof of vaccination for customers and workers to participate in indoor settings. In New York, people need to show they had at least one dose, and San Francisco will ask for proof of full vaccination.

Comments / 2

The Hill

The Hill

324K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Vaccines
Washington, DC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Washington, DC
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Johnson Johnson#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — General Motors said Friday it is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall and others raise questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. Ford, BMW and Hyundai all have recalled batteries recently.

Comments / 2

Community Policy