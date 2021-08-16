City Council seeks volunteers to serve on Human Relations Commission

The City of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on the following Boards:

Human Relations Commission

Please submit your application by Monday, August 30, 2021. The application web form can be found and submitted here. All applicants must reside with the City of Colorado Springs.

Applications and resumes can also be emailed Michael Montgomery at Michael.Montgomery@coloradosprings.gov or mailed to City Council, Attention: Michael Montgomery, P.O. Box 1575, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.

For more information on Boards, Commissions, and Committees visit http://www.coloradosprings.gov/boards

Human Relations Commission

About: The purpose of this commission is to provide support to the City of Colorado Springs in responding to diversity, equal rights and equal opportunity issues and in developing and implementing community relations programs and outreach that affect the citizens it serves.

Meeting Time: 3rd Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m.

Vacancy: One citizen at-large member

Subscribe to City News

Get a weekly update of news, events and upcoming public meetings from the City of Colorado Springs.