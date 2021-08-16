Vintage hot rod enthusiasts invited to celebrate classic vehicles at Pine Tree Jamboree

WINTERPORT — An impressive array of vintage hot rods from all over the Eastern Seaboard will make their way to the Winterport Dragway to race at the Pine Tree Jamboree Aug. 20-22. Dedicated to preserving and celebrating the early days of drag racing, the Pine Tree Jamboree will showcase cars that would have raced in the late 1940s through mid 1950s, an era often overlooked in today’s version of nostalgia drag racing. The weekend of festivities, which will serve as a “moving history” event of old-time hot rodding, and will include a car show, swap meet, daily racing Friday through Sunday, and live bands on Friday and Saturday nights.