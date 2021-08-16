Cancel
Addressing questions about the materiality of corporate ESG disclosure

irmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few months the topic of 'materiality' in disclosures has been the subject in several SEC leadership speeches. This briefing from DFIN focuses on ESG and materiality assessment, and presents best practice to determine company-specific materiality and decide on content to be disclosed or not. It answers questions...

Businessjournalofaccountancy.com

ESG assurance an elusive but promising opportunity for auditors

Google, Netflix, Salesforce, and Coca-Cola all use public company auditors to perform assurance on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) information. So do Verizon, UPS, and Johnson & Johnson. But those companies are the exception rather than the rule among the S&P 500, according to an analysis performed by the Center for Audit Quality (CAQ), which is affiliated with the AICPA.
Marketsirmagazine.com

Understanding how ESG investing can influence financiers’ approaches to web data

It’s often said that knowledge is power, and this is especially true in the financial sector. More and more, this knowledge is being delivered through data, but not data as we previously knew it. Gone are the days of lengthy quarterly or annual reports defining strategy. In today’s world, alternative or external data collection is growing in popularity as financiers realize that it can offer invaluable insights into potential investments and organizations. By analyzing publicly available information from the internet, they can make better, more informed decisions, whether relating to present or future strategy decisions.
Marketsirmagazine.com

A new approach to ESG integration for investor relations teams guide

This guide is designed to help investor relations teams explore a new, integrated approach to ESG research that can help IROs move from reactive to proactive in their narrative development and strategy. Download the guide below. Please complete the form below with the information requested. Once you have filled in...
Currenciescrowdfundinsider.com

Recent Tether Disclosures Answer Some Questions, Raise New Ones

Cryptocurrency investors this week learned more about how Tether shared more information on how it manages its reserves, as its seeks to reassure investors it can safely manage its role as a stablecoin linked to the US dollar. The third biggest cryptocurrency after BTC and ETH, Tether manages $62.5 billion...
Marketsirmagazine.com

ESG keywords on the rise in corporate event transcripts

As the importance of ESG continues to grow for investors, issuers are ramping up their inclusion of certain key ESG words and phrases, according to analysis of corporate event transcripts by Sentieo. In June of this year, there were 1,200 transcripts with mentions of ESG during conference calls – the...
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Bexil Corporation Announces its Application to Subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service and Intention to Qualify for the OTC Pink Current Information Tier

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK:BXLC) ('Bexil' or the 'Company') today announced that pursuant to the direction of its Board of Directors it has submitted an application to subscribe to the OTC Disclosure and News Service and intends to qualify its common stock for the OTC Pink Current Information Tier in connection with, among other things, maintaining eligibility for public quotations in the OTC market pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11.
Economydraxe.com

Affiliate Disclosure

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about links and posts on this site:. A few links on draxe.com are affiliate links of which I receive a small commission from sales of certain items, but the price is the same for you. If I post an affiliate...
Businessetftrends.com

How to Use ESG Factors to Navigate the Recovery

Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:. Inflation, COVID, and other risks challenging the economic recovery. How investors can use ESG factors to evaluate companies’ future risks. How advisors can implement ESG strategies into client portfolios right now. Pending acceptance for one...
EconomyAccountingWEB

Notes on AICPA Peer Review & Audit Quality Impact

In our continuing effort to improve the AICPA Peer Review Program, we rarely take a step back to look at how far we have come and the positive impact the peer review process has on our profession, those it serves and its overall impact on audit quality. The AICPA, its...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Nasdaq rule adds to pressure on banks to diversify boards

A new diversity rule for companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange represents the latest push to convince banks to add more women and minorities to their boards of directors. While the standards are facing some pushback, their recent approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission puts pressure on Nasdaq-listed...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Christy Nageleisen, Cintas Corporation Vice President Of Environment, Social And Governance (ESG) And Chief Compliance Officer (Courtesy Of Cintas Corporation)

Cintas Corporation has promoted Deputy General Counsel-Litigation Christy Nageleisen to the newly created position of Vice President of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Chief Compliance Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005719/en/. Christy Nageleisen, Cintas Corporation Vice President of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)...
Businessaithority.com

Former US SEC Chair Jay Clayton Joins Fireblocks’ Advisory Board

Fireblocks announced that it has added Jay Clayton, Former Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as a member of its Advisory Board. Clayton brings over three decades of experience in international financial markets to the Fireblocks Advisory Board. His appointment will help Fireblocks and its customers navigate evolving market and regulatory dynamics affecting the development and deployment of solutions for the emerging digital asset infrastructure.
Stamford Advocate

SENTA Announces Three Strategic Management Changes

SENTA Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Implement Its Strategic Growth Journey. Today, SENTA (Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announced three new management changes effective immediately. Len Schiavone is appointed to Chief Operations Officer, Jen Morgan is named Chief Financial Officer, Zack Usilton as Chief Development Officer.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) Shares Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (AMCIU) Announces 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: AMCIU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "AMCIU" beginning on August 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "AMCI" and "AMCIW," respectively.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sanne Group Plc Amnd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
EconomyHousing Wire

HUD and FHFA raise the focus on fair lending

In an interesting announcement last week, HUD and FHFA issued a joint MOU (memorandum of understanding) that enhances efforts to synchronize fair lending policy, enforcement and investigatory activities. This is a rare instance where HUD and the regulator of the GSEs have publicly agreed to attempt to synchronize efforts on such a major policy effort.
Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

Homeopathic disclosure

Over the past decade or so, homeopathy has moved from a fringe practice, accessible only from homeopaths, to the point where you can now find homeopathic “remedies” in almost any pharmacy. While consumers can generally trust that over-the-counter and non-prescription drugs found in pharmacies are accurately labelled and actually contain medicine, this has never been the case for homeopathy, which is often shelved alongside these more conventional medications. That’s because homeopathy is an alternative medicine system that is based on prescientific ideas about biology, biochemistry and medicine. Homeopathy is based on the idea that “like cures like” (which is a form of magical thinking) and then performing successive dilutions of substances in water. Each dilution is believed to increase, not decrease, the “potency” of the final product. Final products tend to be massively dilute. Think of putting one drop of a substance into a container of water. Only that container is 131 light-years in diameter. That’s the “30C” dilution you’ll see on some remedies.

