Addressing questions about the materiality of corporate ESG disclosure

Over the past decade or so, homeopathy has moved from a fringe practice, accessible only from homeopaths, to the point where you can now find homeopathic “remedies” in almost any pharmacy. While consumers can generally trust that over-the-counter and non-prescription drugs found in pharmacies are accurately labelled and actually contain medicine, this has never been the case for homeopathy, which is often shelved alongside these more conventional medications. That’s because homeopathy is an alternative medicine system that is based on prescientific ideas about biology, biochemistry and medicine. Homeopathy is based on the idea that “like cures like” (which is a form of magical thinking) and then performing successive dilutions of substances in water. Each dilution is believed to increase, not decrease, the “potency” of the final product. Final products tend to be massively dilute. Think of putting one drop of a substance into a container of water. Only that container is 131 light-years in diameter. That’s the “30C” dilution you’ll see on some remedies.