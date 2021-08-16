Puppets in Paradise 2019 Promo
Sandglass Theater's most beloved community event, presented in partnership with Retreat Farm in Brattleboro. This partnership is grounded in a shared interest to nurture the relationship between the arts and agricultural in Vermont as a fundamental aspect of our local identity. At Puppets in Paradise (PIP) audiences walk around the farm and encounter short form puppet performances, theater artists and musicians amidst the fields, historic barns and animals. Food and refreshments from local vendors add to the delight of a beautiful day.www.brattleborotv.org
