Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: A cheat sheet

By Lance Whitney
TechRepublic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting at $1,000, the latest flavor of Samsung's clamshell flip phone sports a faster processor, larger front cover display and lower initial price tag than its predecessor. Samsung has taken the wraps off the latest edition of its Galaxy Z Flip phone. Dubbed the Z Flip 3 5G, this new phone maintains the foldable clamshell design that folds and unfolds vertically like an old-style flip phone. This differentiates it from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup, which folds and unfolds horizontally. The flip style design results in a smaller display when the phone is unfolded compared with the Z Fold. But the Z Flip offers a more compact and pocket-friendly form factor and rings in at a much lower price than its larger cousin.

