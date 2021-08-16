Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: A cheat sheet

If you're considering joining your Pixel phone to the Android 12 beta program, Jack Wallen shares whether he thinks it's worth the hassle. I ask myself this question quite often. I have one device (a Pixel 4) that runs Android 12 beta 4, and it's as smooth as butter. In fact, that Pixel phone runs better now than it ever has. I'd go so far as to say my aging Pixel 4 now outperforms my Pixel 5. Granted, that's not too much of a stretch, given the Pixel 5 was a step down in CPU hardware. Even so, the 4 should not feel nearly as spritely as it does, nor should the battery last nearly as long.