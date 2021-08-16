Cancel
Roberts County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Roberts by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Roberts The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles north of Pampa, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Roberts County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

