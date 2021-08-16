Cancel
NFL

Rookie QB Franks could start vs. Dolphins

By D. Orlando Ledbetter
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
The Falcons are considering starting Feleipe Franks over AJ McCarron in Saturday’s exhibition game against the Dolphins. “They are on different levels,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of Franks and McCarron. “We’ll assess it at the end of the week and then we’ll see who’ll take the first half and who will take the second half assuming that we don’t play Matt (Ryan). Right now, the plan is to play both of those guys again Saturday.”

Atlanta, GA
