Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tyler Huntley Shows Resiliency Leading Comeback Victory

batonrougenews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a key moment Saturday night, Tyler Huntley showed his ability to make something happen. Huntley scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard run, lifting Baltimore to its 18th consecutive preseason win, 17-14, over the New Orleans Saints. After Huntley darted into the end zone with just over 6 ½ minutes left to play, Baltimore's bench went wild. Leading the cheers was Lamar Jackson, who can relate to a quarterback using his legs to create a game-changing moment.

www.batonrougenews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resiliency#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#M T Bank Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Tyler Huntley Edges Closer to Winning Job As Ravens Backup QB

BALTIMORE — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley provided the lone highlight for the offense when he ran for a game-winning, 7-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. It was Baltimore's sole touchdown in the 17-14 win. Huntley gave the Ravens a spark when he entered in the second half for...
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

Ravens force 6 turnovers, rally behind QB Tyler Huntley to beat Saints, 17-14, for 18th straight preseason win

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson threw passes to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Sammy Watkins and Mark Andrews an hour before Saturday night’s preseason opener. He put on his pads and helmet and jogged out onto the M&T Bank Stadium field 40 minutes before kickoff. He gave every indication that he might actually play quarterback Saturday night against the New Orleans Saints.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Tyler Huntley poised to pull even further ahead in the backup quarterback competition

One of the fiercest training camp battles for the Baltimore Ravens heading into the first week of the preseason was — and still is — at backup quarterback. The two players competing for the second and likely final spot on the depth chart behind Lamar Jackson are second-year pro Tyler Huntley and third-year pro Trace McSorley.
NFLkslsports.com

Tyler Huntley Runs In TD To Help Ravens Defeat Saints In Preseason Debut

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley had a big performance in the Baltimore Ravens’ 17-14 win over the Saints in his preseason debut. Tyler Huntley didn’t play in preseason last year as a rookie as those games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Ute has worked his way up the depth chart for the Ravens after signing to their practice squad last year and eventually became the backup QB for Lamar Jackson due to injuries to other QB’s.
NFLESPN

Ravens' Tyler Huntley goes from beating Lamar Jackson to backing him up

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Tyler Huntley doesn’t have the draft pedigree or experience of many of the other No. 2 quarterbacks in the NFL. What Huntley does have is a knack for coming on top, which is why the Baltimore Ravens believe he can serve as the primary backup to Lamar Jackson.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

News & Notes: Tyler Huntley Took a 'Big Step' in Backup QB Competition

One of the Ravens' most important and tightest training camp competitions has been for the job as Lamar Jackson's backup. With two more preseason games remaining, it may be settled – at least for now. Trace McSorley thought he played through back spasms Saturday night in the preseason opener, but...
NFLallfans.co

Is Tyler Huntley the backup QB now in Baltimore?

The competition between Tyler Huntley and Trace McSorley to be the No. 2 quarterback behind All-Pro starter Lamar Jackson has been one of the bigger storylines this year coming out of Baltimore Ravens training camp. Now, an injury will play a role in who earns that backup spot to start...
NFLclevelandstar.com

Tyler Huntley Leads Offense As Lamar Jackson Watches

With his friend Lamar Jackson watching on the sidelines, Tyler Huntley played almost the entire game Saturday night and led the Ravens to victory. Engineering two touchdown drives in the second half, Huntley (24 for 34, 187 yards, one interception) recovered from a slow start as Baltimore captured its 19th consecutive preseason victory, 20-3, over the Carolina Panthers.
NFLYardbarker

Tyler Huntley understudies Lamar in Ravens 20-3 win over Panthers

Huntley got his trial by fire off the to-do list…. With his boyhood friend Lamar Jackson watching on the sidelines, Tyler Huntley played almost the entire game Saturday night and led the Ravens to victory. Engineering two touchdown drives in the second half, Huntley (24 for 34, 187 yards, one...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens activated the superstar dual-threat quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens have been without their franchise quarterback for over a week now. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and has missed each one of Baltimore’s practices ever since. It’s been a significant loss for the Ravens who were hoping to hit the ground running at the start of training camp.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLchatsports.com

Everyone is raving about the Ravens’ new coaches

A few days have passed since training camp started for all 32 teams around the NFL. The biggest piece of news surrounding the Ravens has been the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While keeping tabs on observations surrounding the team’s practices, a theme has started to occur: Baltimore’s new coaches are receiving a ton of praise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy