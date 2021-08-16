Cancel
Public Safety

Police launch hunt for husband who travelled from Leeds to Scotland after wife, 50, was found 'murdered' at her home

By Lydia Catling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Police officers have launched a hunt for a husband who travelled from Leeds to Scotland after his wife was found 'murdered' in her home.

The suspected murder victim was today named as Eileen Barrott, 50, after emergency services were called to a property in Leeds, West Yorks., at around 6.30pm last night.

A woman, now known to be Eileen, was reported to have suffered 'serious injuries' and was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives said they 'urgently wanted to speak' to Mark Barrott, 54, and appealed for information to help trace him after he was spotted on CCTV leaving Leeds railway station at 1pm yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stuNe_0bTFtfhK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sinMf_0bTFtfhK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yt9eO_0bTFtfhK00
Detectives said they 'urgently wanted to speak' to Mark Barrott, 54, (pictured) and appealed for information to help trace him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9wty_0bTFtfhK00
The suspected murder victim was today named as Eileen Barrott, 50, after emergency services were called to a property in Leeds, West Yorks., at around 6.30pm last night. Pictured: Police and forensics teams at the scene on Monday

He is believed to have arrived at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm.

Eileen's death is being treated as murder and an investigation is being led by West Yorkshire Police's homicide and major enquiry team.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: 'We urgently need to speak to Mark Barrott in connection with the investigation, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

'He was last known to be at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm yesterday and we would like hear from anyone who saw him then or since, or who can assist in establishing his current whereabouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EitTG_0bTFtfhK00
A woman, now known to be Eileen, was reported to have suffered 'serious injuries' and was declared dead at the scene on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYI8I_0bTFtfhK00
Eileen's death is being treated as murder and an investigation is being led by West Yorkshire Police's homicide and major enquiry team

'We would advise members of the public not to approach him but to contact the police immediately via 999 if they do see him.'

Officers are also appealing to trace Barrott's car - a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB - which is still believed to be in Leeds.

A large police presence remained in the Whinmoor area of the city on Monday, where the woman was fatally injured.

Cross Gates and Whinmoor Cllr James Gibson said: 'Following the shocking and distressing events in Whinmoor overnight, our thoughts go to the victim and her family.

'This is a heartbreaking incident and it will affect the whole community.'

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pumacastle, reference 13210413554, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

