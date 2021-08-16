‘Green Lantern’ Director Says He’d Never Make a Sequel or a Marvel Movie
It’s kind of forgotten now, but the first film in the current wave of DC Comics movies wasn’t Man of Steel, it was 2011’s Green Lantern, starring a pre-Deadpool Ryan Reynolds as fighter pilot turned space cop Hal Jordan. Despite being largely faithful to the character’s mythology, the movie was a complete and total flop. It bombed with critics and grossed just $220 million worldwide. (It cost $200 million to make before marketing.) Plans for a Green Lantern franchise were squashed and the DC movie universe was rebuilt starting with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0