Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Green Lantern’ Director Says He’d Never Make a Sequel or a Marvel Movie

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s kind of forgotten now, but the first film in the current wave of DC Comics movies wasn’t Man of Steel, it was 2011’s Green Lantern, starring a pre-Deadpool Ryan Reynolds as fighter pilot turned space cop Hal Jordan. Despite being largely faithful to the character’s mythology, the movie was a complete and total flop. It bombed with critics and grossed just $220 million worldwide. (It cost $200 million to make before marketing.) Plans for a Green Lantern franchise were squashed and the DC movie universe was rebuilt starting with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Campbell
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Dc Comics#Man Of Steel#Universe#Casino Royale#Warner#Green Lantern Tv#Gls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

The Marvels: Captain Marvel Sequel Reportedly Finds its Blue Marvel

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Captain Marvel is often regarded as one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe but even the seemingly invincible Carol Danvers needs some major backup especially now that Kang the Conqueror and other threats are looming in the multiverse. This is why Phase Four...
MoviesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Makes It Very Clear He'll Never Return as Wolverine

With Disney acquiring Fox Studios, one of the most exciting parts about the acquisition was the fact that the X-Men and Fantastic Four properties would now be a part of Marvel Studios once more. Ever since the acquisition, there has been no shortage of speculation about the potential casts for both properties. With the exception of Deadpool, who will continue to be portrayed by one Ryan Reynolds, it's been assumed that all of the characters would be recast.
Moviesepicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Chris Pine Reportedly Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Chris Pine has always been seen by many fans as a criminally underrated actor and while he's already starred in blockbuster films in the past, he's yet to reach the same level as the other "popular" Hollywood Chrises like Evans, Pratt, and Hemsworth. His involvement in the DC Extended Universe should've catapulted him to superstardom but we obviously know what happened to Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984. Now that he's basically a "free agent", other doors will definitely open for him, and according to the latest rumors, his breakout moment could take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

A beloved Marvel hero who died says he might be back in future movies

The Loki TV series that just ended helped Marvel explain its MCU plans for the near future. Nothing is off the table at this point. Anything can happen in future movies and TV shows. Marvel can recast roles and explain it all away with the multiverse. It can revive a beloved Avenger who died heroically on screen, and the multiverse will take care of everything. Marvel already revived Iron Man with What If…?, a TV show that will deliver various MCU stories from alternate timelines. That’s after bringing back Loki (Tom Hiddleston) for the TV show. With that in mind,...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Like Ryan Reynolds, Green Lantern’s Director Has Thoughts About The DC Flick, As Well As Marvel

10 years ago, Green Lantern premiered in theaters, with Ryan Reynolds playing Hal Jordan, the first human member of the Green Lantern Corps. Rather than lunch a popular superhero film series, Green Lantern was met with primarily negative critical reception and underwhelmed at the box office, resulting in plans for a sequel being scrapped and Reynolds frequently mocking the movie in the years since. Now Green Lantern director Martin Campbell has chimed in with his thoughts on the Emerald Knight’s first cinematic outing, as well as DC’s chief competition, Marvel.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Says He’d Direct A Harley Quinn Solo Movie

Even though Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is one of the DCEU’s most popular and recognizable characters, critics and audiences have been giving off mixed signals towards any project the fan favorite has appeared in, at least until James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad blasted onto the scene to ride a wave of overwhelmingly positive enthusiasm.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Latest Avatar Sequel Update Makes The James Cameron Movies Feel So Real

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Avatar is, once again, the highest grossing movie of all-time. The sequels to the movie have been highly anticipated, and expected for over a decade. For all that time James Cameron had promised fans that we would get more Avatar. And yet, the writing of the projects took so long that a lot of people likely assumed they would never happen. Two more movies eventually became four more movies, they continued to move forward, and then production on the next two films actually got underway. Now Avatar villain Stephen Lang who we understand will be a big part of all the movies, has actually finished filming the next two films.
MoviesComicBook

Aquaman 2 Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Sequel Is Better Than the First Movie

When he was cast in DC's Aquaman as the king of Atlantis' biggest foe, Black Manta, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was a rising actor with only a few credits to his name. In the time since that film's release and the start of production on its sequel though he's gone on to start in Jordan Peele's Us, Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, an episode of Black Mirror, the upcoming Candyman reboot, The Matrix 4, and even won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a different DC Comics character in HBO's Watchmen. With that much more experience under his belt, Abdul-Mateen's praise for the upcoming sequel holds even more water.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Thor: The Dark World’ Director on Marvel Movie Backlash: “I Lost the Will to Live as a Director”

As part of a deep-dive interview with The Hollywood Reporter about his career and the making the new The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, Emmy-winning director Alan Taylor got candid about the toughest period during his decades of filmmaking: Directing two major franchise pictures, Thor: The Dark World and Terminator: Genisys, back to back. After helming dozens of acclaimed episodes of prestige TV shows ranging from Mad Men to The Sopranos to Game of Thrones, Marvel offered Taylor the 2013 Thor sequel. The film was subtitled The Dark World, which hinted at the film’s original tonal intention — something darker...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Director Alan Taylor Says ‘Thor 2’ & ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Failures Caused Him To “Lose The Will To Make Movies”

When Marvel Studios called Alan Taylor to talk to him about “Thor: The Dark World,” the filmmaker was on top of the world. He previously helmed multiple episodes of “The Sopranos,” earning rave reviews. Taylor followed that up with some of the biggest episodes of “Game of Thrones,” proving he was capable of delivering epic scope, even on a TV budget. But once he signed on for “Thor: The Dark World” and followed that up with “Terminator: Genisys,” Taylor isn’t shy about saying the response to those films almost ended his career.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Taika Waititi Updates On His STAR WARS Movie; Says He's "Still Trying" To Make AKIRA

Taika Waititi is fast becoming one of the most highly sought-after - not to mention hardest working - filmmakers in Hollywood. Currently juggling several different projects as director, he recently found time to play the villain in the upcoming Free Guy, and is now in the process of developing his mysterious Star Wars movie for Disney/Lucasfilm.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Martin Campbell rues directing Green Lantern

Martin Campbell regrets directing 'Green Lantern' as he isn't a massive fan of superhero films. Martin Campbell says he should never have directed 'Green Lantern'. The 77-year-old director helmed the 2011 superhero film that starred Ryan Reynolds in the lead role but regrets ever taking on the movie – which was met with a negative reception - as he isn't particularly fond of the genre.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

New Hellraiser movie is “something of a small reimagining,” says director

Seasoned horror director David Brucker (The Ritual) is set to head the reboot for one of the best horror movies of all time, Hellraiser. In a recent interview with SFX magazine, the director teased that the new take on Clive Barker’s gory classic will be “something of a small reimagining” of the beloved movie, and its original source material.

Comments / 0

Community Policy