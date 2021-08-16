‘Green Lantern’ Director Says He’d Never Make a Sequel or a Marvel Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Avatar is, once again, the highest grossing movie of all-time. The sequels to the movie have been highly anticipated, and expected for over a decade. For all that time James Cameron had promised fans that we would get more Avatar. And yet, the writing of the projects took so long that a lot of people likely assumed they would never happen. Two more movies eventually became four more movies, they continued to move forward, and then production on the next two films actually got underway. Now Avatar villain Stephen Lang who we understand will be a big part of all the movies, has actually finished filming the next two films.