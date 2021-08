The women in Tyrique Stevenson’s life — his mom, grandma and four little sisters — are clearly dear to him. Now they’re near to him, too. Stevenson is the friendly, thick-bodied, highly regarded cornerback who grew up in Florida City watching the Hurricanes before leaving to join the Georgia Bulldogs because his family deemed it safer to get away. Now he is back as a more mature transfer who conceded in the spring that he had initially been homesick and “should have just stayed” in Miami to build his promising future.