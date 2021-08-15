Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Aug. 15

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFL teams across the league are trimming their rosters this weekend ahead of the 85-player deadline on Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints have reportedly cut a couple of notable veteran players in anticipation of the deadline. According to reports, the Saints have parted ways with veteran defensive lineman Noah Spence...
What is Alvin Kamara trying to tell fans with this one?. The New Orleans Saints star running back showed up for their practice today wearing a new single-digit jersey. Kamara took the field wearing his college jersey, number 6. Officially that number belongs to Tommylee Lewis, who is not with the team due to COVID protocol.
The New Orleans Saints have had a busy past few days with the biggest news coming in the form of Michael Thomas and his injury. The injury will sideline Thomas for a large chunk of the season, putting New Orleans in a really tough spot at the wide receiver position.
For the past few months, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been saying there’ll be a quarterback competition in training camp between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. On Thursday, we received the very first update on this position battle. Despite having more experience...
After releasing him earlier this spring, the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a deal to bring back linebacker Kwon Alexander. The former LSU Tiger is headed back to Louisiana, after coming to terms on his birthday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 27-year-old will sign a one-year deal worth...
On Friday, the New Orleans Saints signed kicker Aldrick Rosas and safety Jeff Heath. In order to make room for those two veterans, the front office parted ways with tight end Josh Pederson. Pederson, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, signed with the Saints two weeks...
The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
Ever wonder where Aaron Rodgers will play next? An ex-Packers teammate has the answer. Former NFL defensive back Will Blackmon, who played with Rodgers and the Packers from 2006 to 2009, says the future Hall of Fame quarterback will be heading to New Orleans next season. "Next year, Aaron Rodgers...
ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith went on a rant regarding the quarterback situation for the New Orleans Saints. While the battle for the starting position continues, Smith's comments on Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston ends with him apologizing to the city of New Orleans. See the rant from @stephenasmith via...
Alvin Kamara isn’t a quarterback. He knows that. The Saints know that. But that didn’t stop the running back’s top-ranked sense of humor from throwing his hat into the ring of the team’s current quarterback battle between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. He’d even wear No. 9, he said, in...
Kwon Alexander’s recovery from Achilles surgery has been well-documented. The New Orleans Saints linebacker shared regular updates on his status in videos on Instagram and Twitter throughout the offseason while rehabilitating his injured ankle in Miami, often wearing team-branded clothing. And the coincidence wasn’t missed by Sean Payton, who confirmed Alexander’s return during training camp.
While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton named Jameis Winston the starter for Monday night’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Winston continues to battle Taysom Hill for the starting job following the retirement of Drew Brees this offseason. Former gadget-player and special teamer Hill...
