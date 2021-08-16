Cancel
Massena, NY

St. Lawrence County youth waterfowl, pheasant hunt scheduled for September

By Isabella Colello
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A youth turkey and pheasant hunt is coming to St. Lawrence County next month. Police Officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in St. Lawrence County are partnering with the Massena Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation and the DEC staff at Wilson Hill Management Area to offer a youth hunt in September. This three-day hunt will be open to youth ages 12 to 15 in the North Country.

