Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Traffic Improved by 58 Percent in 2020 for Montco Drivers, But Chronic Congestion is Coming

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcqiM_0bTFqmlm00
Philadelphia traffic improved in 2020, data show, but the improved flow was attributable to the pandemic.Image via Martynas at Creative Commons.

While traffic congestion remained high in the Philadelphia metropolitan area in 2020, year-over-year data analysis of showed it had been more than halved, according to a staff report from the News Chant.

That’s the good news. The bad news is the reason for the improvement.

The recently published 2021 Urban Mobility Report ranked the City of Brotherly Love in 11th place in 2020 traffic snarls, compared with 15 of the nation’s largest cities.

Philadelphia drivers lost a total of 100,726 hours waiting in traffic, which amounts to 37 hours per commuter of sitting behind the wheel, going nowhere. The highest congestion timeframes were, unsurprisingly, Mondays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This cost drivers in the region a total of $2,274 million, or $789 per driver.

However, it is still significantly lower than the previous year. Philadelphia recorded a 58 percent drop in delay levels in 2020 compared to 2019.

But like the hills of Manayunk or Conshohocken, that upside has a downside: The improvement resulted from drastically reduced volumes during the pandemic. Once the area’s health threat clears and commuting habits return, our rosy picture on the roads may not be rosy any longer.

“The underlying elements of traffic problems — too many car trips, too much rush-hour roadwork, crashes, stalled vehicles and weather issues — have not receded,” said Tim Lomax, one of the report’s authors.

Read more about Philadelphia traffic congestion in the News Chant.

Comments / 0

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Conshohocken, PA
City
Manayunk, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Commuting#Traffic Accident#Montco Drivers#Urban Mobility Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

If Philadelphia’s Collar Counties Like Montco Seem a Little Tight, It May Be From Years of Increasing Populations

The 2020 Census revealed a decade's worth of population shifts in Philadelphia and its collar counties. According to the first local and demographic results from the 2020 census, Philadelphia’s collar counties like Montgomery and Delco — and the city itself — have grown in the 2010-2020 decade. Philadelphia gained around 77,800 residents, and demographics shifted elsewhere, reported Michaelle Bond and John Duchneskie for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Medford, MABoston Globe

Grant will help Medford improve Haines Square traffic

Medford is expediting plans for traffic safety improvements in Haines Square after the state Department of Transportation awarded $400,000 for the project. The grant, announced by Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, will allow the city to move forward with the upgrades earlier than anticipated, with construction now targeted to begin in the spring or summer of 2022.
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Downtown loop highway repairs in Kansas City will congest weekend River Market traffic

The north part of Kansas City’s downtown loop will close this weekend while crews make pavement repairs, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Interstate 70 from the Missouri/Kansas state line on the west to Interstate 35 on the east will close about 8 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, said Lairyn McGregor, a spokeswoman for MoDOT’s Kansas City District.
Traffickicks96news.com

Philadelphia Driver Service Bureau Update

The Philadelphia Driver Service Bureau is temporarily closed due to concerns regarding COVID-19. Customers in need of immediate assistance are encouraged to visit Driver Service Bureaus in the surrounding areas. Some services are available online and can be accessed by visiting https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/. We will update you as soon as we...
Bronx, NYBronx Times

MTA cites no responsibility for Locust Point traffic congestion

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. While Locust Point residents have continued their calls to close the Harding Avenue entrance to the Throgs Neck Bridge in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion, MTA officials told the Bronx Times that they are not responsible for the traffic management in the area.
TrafficWLOS.com

New traffic law for all SC drivers

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A new state law goes into effect Sunday, August 15, for all South Carolina "controlled-access highways." The new law, S. C. Code 56-5-1885, will require drivers to only use the left lane only when passing another vehicle. Officials say for the first 90 days only warning...
Sherman, TXKXII.com

Back to school traffic causes congestion on roads

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s the second day of classes for Sherman ISD and traffic for pick up and drop off are already becoming a problem for some parents. “It’s really frustrating and more than that I got out of my work to pick up my kids,” Ajmera said. Vivek...
Newport, RIWPRI

PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Newport Pell Bridge ramp project aims to reduce congestion

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Newport is a popular spot especially this time of year, but bridge work underway could bring changes to your commute. Lane shifts started the week of August 9th on Route 138 as a part of the Pell Bridge ramp project. The DOT shifting travel lanes on both sides of Route 138 to the right, between the Newport Pell Bridge and the JT Connell Highway overpass.
Minot, NDminotnd.org

City improving traffic signal timing

The City of Minot continues to make changes to its traffic signal network to improve traffic flow throughout the community. Traffic Engineer Stephen Joersz and others in the traffic department have been reprogramming the timing of signals at several intersections around Minot, including the intersections of Broadway and 20th Avenue Northwest and Broadway and 36th Avenue North.
Trafficcentralparkscoop.com

$27M project hopes to ease 24,000 daily car traffic congestion on 56th Ave

$27M project hopes to ease 24,000 daily car traffic congestion on 56th Ave. One roadway project we’ve been watching here at the Scoop and Focus Real Estate? The widening of 56th Avenue from Peoria to Pena Boulevard. If you live in Northfield, Montbello, Parkfield, Green Valley Ranch, or almost any...
Ferguson Township, PAState College

Drivers Advised of Heavy Traffic During Ag Progress Days

Penn State’s Ag Progress Days will be held Tuesday through Thursday at Rock Springs, and Ferguson Township Police are advising residents and visitors to expect heavy traffic and traffic pattern changes in the west end of the township during the event. “West College Avenue (SR26), Pine Grove Rd (SR45) and...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Shuman Juvenile Detention Facility’s Provisional License Being Revoked

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shuman Juvenile Detention Facility’s provisional license is being revoked. A spokesperson for the county said Friday that Allegheny County Manager William McKain learned from the state that the license is being revoked effective in 30 days. “Further information will be available in the coming week as we work with the state and the Courts on the transition process,” the county’s spokesperson told KDKA. The facility has been operating on a provisional license for years.
Mukilteo, WAmukilteobeacon.com

76th Street pedestrian improvements coming

The City Council approved a contract to begin construction of new sidewalks, pedestrian signals, and ADA facilities along 76th Street SW during Monday’s meeting. The improvements will be between the Mukilteo Speedway and 44th Avenue W. “It is so exciting to begin another project which enhances travel for pedestrians,” Mayor...
Perkasie, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Former USGA Employee Charged in Ticket Theft/Resale for US Open

The U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club is one of the events for which a Perkasie man is accused of stealing and reselling tickets. A former USGA employee has been charged by the US Attorney’s Office with stealing up to 23,000 tickets to high-profile golfing events over the years, including the 2013 US Open at Merion Golf Club in Haverford, writes John George in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy