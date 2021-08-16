Restaurants are facing food shortages. Here's how they're coping

Do you remember when restaurants worried they were going to run out of ketchup? The Wall Street Journal reported in April that Kraft Heinz, which makes most of the ketchup sold in the U.S., couldn't keep up with a spike in demand for single-serve packets. It was yet another example of the dreaded supply chain disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. To give a separate example, one of the most dramatic of these disruptions in the food industry happened at meat processing facilities (via Food Engineering). COVID-19 illnesses forced plant closures, resulting in meat shortages in the spring and summer of 2020.