After a Decade, Book Lovers Finally Have a Place to Call Their Own at King of Prussia Mall

Shop local bookstores! Images via Bookish Facebook.

For a decade, book lovers had to look outside of King of Prussia Mall to buy books or book-themed gifts, according to a staff report from the Patch.

But now, they finally have a place where they can do their book-related shopping in one of the largest malls in the country.

This is thanks to Bookish, a new independent book boutique that had its limited opening on June 16.

The bookshop is currently gearing up for its grand opening that will take place from August 20 to 22, after which it will be open seven days a week.

Scott and Becky Minor had previously opened a pop-up bookstore between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve 2019 as a tryout.

The demand was there, so the new shop is here to stay.

Bookish carries a broad inventory of books, many signed by authors, along with exclusive editions not available in other stores.

It also offers a slew of uniquely bookish gifts, including wall art and pins.

The first 100 customers who visit the shop during the grand opening will receive a free book, a heroic fiction anthology published by the owners in 2019.

Read more about Bookish in the Patch .