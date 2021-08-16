Bon Iver Announces 10th Anniversary Shows and Reissue of “Bon Iver, Bon Iver”
Bon Iver‘s sophomore album Bon Iver, Bon Iver turned 10 years old this past June. Now, there’s plans for the acclaimed release to get a proper celebration with a limited edition reissue of the album and two shows held at the new YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA. The two shows, which are happening on October 22 and 23, will employ the L-ISA Hyperreal Sound technology from L-Acoustics which were used during the album’s initial tour.floodmagazine.com
