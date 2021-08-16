Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Inglewood, CA

Bon Iver Announces 10th Anniversary Shows and Reissue of “Bon Iver, Bon Iver”

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBon Iver‘s sophomore album Bon Iver, Bon Iver turned 10 years old this past June. Now, there’s plans for the acclaimed release to get a proper celebration with a limited edition reissue of the album and two shows held at the new YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA. The two shows, which are happening on October 22 and 23, will employ the L-ISA Hyperreal Sound technology from L-Acoustics which were used during the album’s initial tour.

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Inglewood, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Vernon
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reissue#L Isa#L Acoustics#Community Togetherness#Jagjaguwar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Limited edition reissue of "Bon Iver, Bon Iver" being released

Bon Iver, the indie band led by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon, is marking the 10-year anniversary of the group's second album with a reissue and concert performances. An expanded edition of "Bon Iver, Bon Iver," which won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album, will be released in a limited edition reissue on white LP and CD on Jan. 14 via the Jagjaguwar label. The reissue will be available on the Bon Iver webstore on white vinyl and CD.
Duluth, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Justin Vernon plans an 'urgent' Bon Iver show in Duluth on Wednesday

While most musicians have been clamoring to perform again in 2021, Justin Vernon has mixed feelings about returning to the road. That uncertainty is partly what led the Grammy-winning Wisconsin song man to jump at the chance to play Bon Iver's first post-quarantine show Wednesday in Duluth. "There's no going...
Los Angeles, CAzumic.com

Bon Iver Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bon Iver has announced 2021 tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the self-titled debut album. The newly announced shows are scheduled for October 22 and 23 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. According to a post on Bon Iver's social media, "These very special shows will feature a return of the iconic production from the original album’s tour in 2012 and L-ISA Hyperreal Sound, the spatial audio technology from L-Acoustics used at select tour dates on our autumn 2019 tour, which fosters a deeper sense of connection with live music as we experience Bon Iver live together." In 2022 Bon Iver plans to tour through Europe beginning in October.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Pitchfork

On the Scene at Bon Iver’s Oil Pipeline Protest Show

With the ragged last chord of “Blood Bank” still echoing off the hills around Duluth, Minnesota, and a cargo ship passing behind him in Lake Superior, Justin Vernon stepped to the mic to speak. “We haven’t been on a real stage since March 7, 2020,” the Bon Iver bandleader said, gazing out at the thousands of music fans, environmental activists, and Indigenous tribal members who had amassed in Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park for the Water Is Life: Stop Line 3 festival last night. After 10 hours of performances and pleading speeches about the nearly completed Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline in Northern Minnesota, which experts say would exacerbate climate change, sully sacred Anishinaabe territory, and contaminate the area’s water supply, Vernon used his moment in the spotlight to address the receptive crowd.
Inglewood, CAmxdwn.com

Bon Iver at the new YouTube Theater on October 22nd and 23rd

Bon Iver is an American indie-folk band most recognized for their hit songs such as “Skinny Love” and “Flume.” Recently, the group announced a 10th-anniversary edition of their Bon Iver, Bon Iver album set to release on January 14th, 2022, with new cover art and an essay by Phoebe Bridgers. Alongside the new edition, Bon Iver also announced their return to the stage with two shows at the new YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA.
Duluth, MNJamBase

Bon Iver Headlines Water Is Life Festival In Duluth

Bon Iver took the stage on Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic began to headline the Water Is Life festival at Bayfront Waterfront Park in Duluth, Minnesota. Justin Vernon and company played six originals and pair of covers last night. The event also included performances from Mumu Fresh,...
ProtestsNME

Bon Iver protest Minnesota pipeline at their first show since March 2020

Bon Iver have performed their first live show since March of 2020, headlining the Water Is Life festival in Minnesota to protest the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline. Held at the Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, the event raised money for Honor The Earth, who aim to stop Canadian oil giant Enbridge from building their proposed Line 3 pipeline expansion.
Rock Musicbestclassicbands.com

Nathaniel Rateliff & Night Sweats Share 1st Single From Next Studio LP

With their 2021 tour well underway, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats have announced a new studio album, The Future, arriving November 5 via Stax / Fantasy Records. The band has shared a first single, “Survivor”; watch the lyric video below. From the August 18 announcement: For the recording, the...
San Diego, CAcaliforniarocker.com

Switchfoot Changes It Up with New Album, ‘interrobang’

San Diego alt-rock favorites Switchfoot have released their new album interrobang via Fantasy Records and the band takes on a new style with the 11-track release. The new record is produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Paul McCartney, Andrew Bird) and was mixed by Tchad Blake (Fiona Apple, Arctic Monkeys, Sheryl Crow) and is the band’s 12th full-length album release. It follows Native Tongue, released in 2019.
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Delivers Warm and Pensive New Album 'Solar Power'

Lorde has finally released Solar Power, her first full-length album in four years. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 12-track project was primarily produced and written by Jack Antonoff and Lorde. Solar Power offers a sunny disposition with the warmth of its plucked guitars, full harmonies and sharp shakers, with a lot of the young artist’s lyrical content encapsulates her longing to escape into the season of summer and staying under the radar. Lorde also finds herself in a state of introspection on tracks like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” delivering mature and reflective musings from a mid-20-something whose career blew up when she was only 16 years old. The Melodrama followup touches on her more intimate relationships as well with cuts such as “The Man With The Axe” and “Big Star,” dropping hard-hitting lines like “I should’ve known when your favorite record was the same as my father’s / You’d take me down” and “Everyone knows that you’re too good for me, don’t they?”
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Blaze Of Glory’: How Jon Bon Jovi Shot To Kill With His Debut Solo Album

Originally released on August 7, 1990, Jon Bon Jovi’s solo debut, Blaze Of Glory, proved to be a runaway success. Eventually earning a double-platinum certification, it quickly rose to No.3 on America’s Billboard 200 on the back of its million-selling, US chart-topping title track. Not a bad result, bearing in...
MusicStereogum

Bartees Strange Remixes Phoebe Bridgers & Illuminati Hotties

Since releasing his debut album Live Forever last year, genre-jumping DC-based Artist To Watch Bartees Strange has covered Samia and Bon Iver and remixed songs by Glass Beach, Homeschool, and Ganser. Dude clearly loves reinterpreting other people’s songs. And now he’s added two more songs to his growing repertoire of remixes.
MusicantiMUSIC

Bon Jovi In The Studio For 'Slippery When Wet' Anniverary

The 35th anniversary of Bon Jovi's blockbuster "Slippery When Wet" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "One of my guests, original Bon Jovi lead guitarist/ co-writer Richie...
creativeloafing.com

Williamson Brothers with The Great Dying + Bon Allinson

The Williamson Brothers are Blake and Adam Williamson, also from the gospel-punk band Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires. Although the duo serve as The Glory Fires’ dynamic rhythm section, both Blake and Adam are out front on vocals & guitars for this project, and are joined by Matt Patton (Drive-By Truckers, The Dexateens) on bass, and drummer Mike Gaut from Bohannons. This show is in support of their recently released self-titled debut album out via Patton’s record label Dial Back Sound.
Theater & Dancefloodmagazine.com

Disclosure Welcome Us Back to the Dance Floor with “In My Arms”

Last year, Disclosure released their third album Energy, and today they’ve shared their first new music of 2021 with the single “In My Arms.” It’s a bustling track that swells into cherubic vocals that sing, “I need you in my arms.”. Guy Lawrence also revealed the intention behind the music...

Comments / 0

Community Policy