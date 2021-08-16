Anika Adds a New Chapter to the Life of Ora the Molecule’s “Helicopter”

Absence of Light is a brand new EP made by Polly Scattergood with the help of Jim Sclavunos. The reason Absence of Light was made was to be an escape into the cosmos away from all the gloom and doom that has been happening with COVID and to see what lies beyond in a brighter future. “Saturn 9” a song made on this EP will be released this week that was made during the summer of lockdown. The digital release of Absence of Light EP will be on September 15 and the vinyl on Sept. 29th.