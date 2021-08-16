Anika Adds a New Chapter to the Life of Ora the Molecule’s “Helicopter”
Earlier this year, Norwegian-born songwriter Nora Schjelderup unleashed her avant-pop debut record as Ora the Molecule, Human Safari, upon the world, unveiling a dozen cuts of icy, minimal dance music paired with observational lyricism. One adjective that can’t necessarily be applied to the tracks is “sinister,” though this is something that can easily be amended by enlisting an artist on the Sacred Bones roster for a remix. Rather than tapping her Norwegian peer Jenny Hval, though, Schjelderup brought in Anika—who’s fresh off the release of a new album herself—to rework the album cut “Helicopter” to give it a darker edge.floodmagazine.com
