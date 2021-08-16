Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Anika Adds a New Chapter to the Life of Ora the Molecule’s “Helicopter”

By Kim March
floodmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Norwegian-born songwriter Nora Schjelderup unleashed her avant-pop debut record as Ora the Molecule, Human Safari, upon the world, unveiling a dozen cuts of icy, minimal dance music paired with observational lyricism. One adjective that can’t necessarily be applied to the tracks is “sinister,” though this is something that can easily be amended by enlisting an artist on the Sacred Bones roster for a remix. Rather than tapping her Norwegian peer Jenny Hval, though, Schjelderup brought in Anika—who’s fresh off the release of a new album herself—to rework the album cut “Helicopter” to give it a darker edge.

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Hval
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Molecule#Muscle Car#Norwegian#Sacred Bones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ora the Molecule

(aka Nora Schjelderup) released her debut album, Human Safari, in July via Mute. Now she has shared a video for the album’s “Helicopter,” which was filmed in India and features her wandering around a large deserted building and encountering herself. She’s also shared two new remixes of the song, one by Anika and one by Eagles & Butterflies. More.
Musicmxdwn.com

Polly Scattergood Shares Retro New Video for Collaboration With Jim Sclavunos “Saturn 9”

Absence of Light is a brand new EP made by Polly Scattergood with the help of Jim Sclavunos. The reason Absence of Light was made was to be an escape into the cosmos away from all the gloom and doom that has been happening with COVID and to see what lies beyond in a brighter future. “Saturn 9” a song made on this EP will be released this week that was made during the summer of lockdown. The digital release of Absence of Light EP will be on September 15 and the vinyl on Sept. 29th.
Musicearmilk.com

Alt-pop sibling trio Saint Nomad drops tropical single "Better With You"

Alt-pop sibling trio Saint Nomad drops summery single “Better With You,” a layered combination of pop, rock, and electronic music with an escapist vibe. With a strong soundscape led by cheerful reggae rhythms, dub influences and electro-tinged hazy vocals, the track transports us into the mood of a relaxing beach vacation in its tropical tones.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Remi Wolf Announces Debut Album with Singles “Quiet on Set” and “Grumpy Old Man”

Remi Wolf has officially announced her debut album today. It’s called Juno, and with this news comes two new singles “Quiet on Set” and “Grumpy old Man.” The mad pop scientist detailed the former with the thought that “as much as the song is silly and fun, it really does reflect my life and feelings at the time…overworked, manic, reckless, and childish.” The latter is “some of the most benign things [that] can make me irritated and defensive, which makes me feel old, fragile, and careless.”
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Yotto and Junior Reid join forces on new single ‘One Blood’

Finnish DJ and producer Yotto has linked up with reggae legend Junior Reid on new single ‘One Blood’, out 19th August. Released on Yotto’s Odd One Out imprint, ‘One Blood’ is an invigorating big room techno track that combines hypnotic horns with atmospheric breakdowns and Junior Reid’s soaring vocals. Yotto...
Musicedmsauce.com

French Braids Unveils Lush Lo-fi Track “Shady” via Armada Music

Today, rising Canadian producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, French Braids returns to the dance scene with his first original single of 2021 titled “Shady” out now via Armada Music. “Shady” follows French Braids’ highly successful 6 track EP, “Breathe In” and is the result of a one hour video chat call...
Theater & Dancefloodmagazine.com

Jungle Are Playing for Themselves on “Loving in Stereo”

Jungle is seeking revenge on the last year and a half of staying stationary. The British electronic-soul duo of Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland is hitting the global highway at the start of September. In North America, they’re playing venues that are 3,000-plus in capacity. In the major cities, they’re playing multiple nights in venues that are twice that in size, many of them already sold out. After two critically acclaimed and commercially successful albums, Jungle and For Ever, on the standard-bearing XL Recordings, their third album, Loving in Stereo, is self-released by choice.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

binki Walks Us Through His Energizing EP “Motor Function”

On his debut EP Motor Function, Pennsylvania-born and New York-based musician binki drew inspiration from his everyday life in quarantine—ordinary qualms exacerbated by the pandemic and the conflicts and injustices that the universal crisis emphasized. “My lyrics are typically inspired by my day-to-day experiences,” he shares. “They come out like vomit. [Being in quarantine] I was in this position where I had a massive desire to make stuff, but the obstacles were just too big.” But binki’s songs aren’t outright observations of this fractured world—instead it’s their post-punk urgency that speaks to the restlessness and darkness we’ve all internalized this past year.
Musicearmilk.com

Anastasia Kristensen announces forthcoming EP on Houndstooth following remix teasers

One of dance music’s most exciting names in recent times, Anastasia Kristensen, has announced her highly anticipated forthcoming EP, Volshebno. Due for release on the 10th of September, via London’s iconic Houndstooth label. If her last release on Houndstooth — Maxima — is anything to go by, then this is definitely one worth getting excited for.
Rock MusicKerrang

Ora Violet unveil infectious new single, A Better Devil

Ahead of their BMW Play Next set at All Point East this coming Bank Holiday Monday, London rock’n’rollers Ora Violet have shared a new single, A Better Devil. Following up June’s Have You Met Me, the group – completed by multi-instrumentalist production duo Black Tiles, guitarist Nick Ferman, vocalist Jeet Mulkerj and bassist Adam Liston – have dropped a lockdown-inspired track exploring drive-reduction theory. Bonus: as well as being an interesting concept, it’s also catchy as hell.
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
New York City, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Mourns Death of His Friend and Film Collaborator in Heartbreaking Post

One of our favorite members of the Law & Order: SVU squad is mourning the loss of a close friend on this Friday afternoon. Ice-T is the man who plays sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola in the New York City Police Department on Law & Order: SVU. He has played the role for an incredible two decades now. That makes him one of the longest-running characters in television history.
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Tiffany From ’90 Day Fiancé’ Surgery: Has It Happened Yet?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Tiffany and Ronald struggle to work on their marriage while also figuring out their future. Tiffany wants to wait on his K-1 Visa for him to move to the United States. Ronald is fine with Tiffany and their kids moving to South Africa. Unfortunately for him, Tiffany would prefer the former rather than the latter.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, ‘Spartacus’ and ‘The Horizon’ Actor, Dies at 33

Francis “Frankie” Mossman, a New Zealand actor best known for his roles on television shows like “Spartacus” and “The Horizon,” died on Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia. He was 33. Mossman’s death was confirmed in a GoFundMe post put together by his brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, to raise money for Mossman’s repatriation and funeral costs. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “With heavy hearts and much sadness, we learned of Francis’ passing last Saturday 14th August in Sydney, Australia,” the post reads. “Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy