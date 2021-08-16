Are Celebrities Really Gorgeous No Matter What?
Thanks to the algorithm, I have recently spent a lot of time looking at celebrity plastic surgery accounts on Instagram. I clicked on one before-and-after pic of Blake Lively’s nose and suddenly my whole explore page was filled with compelling evidence of celebrities’ chin implants, filler-only nose jobs, and blepharoplasties. Did you know that the hot new way to get high cheekbones is something called “buccal fat removal”? It’s a lot to take in.www.gawker.com
Comments / 0