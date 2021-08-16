Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Are Celebrities Really Gorgeous No Matter What?

Gawker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the algorithm, I have recently spent a lot of time looking at celebrity plastic surgery accounts on Instagram. I clicked on one before-and-after pic of Blake Lively’s nose and suddenly my whole explore page was filled with compelling evidence of celebrities’ chin implants, filler-only nose jobs, and blepharoplasties. Did you know that the hot new way to get high cheekbones is something called “buccal fat removal”? It’s a lot to take in.

www.gawker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Carla Bruni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Problematicfame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescodelist.biz

What do Hollywood celebrities smell like?

“How does Kanye West smell?”: If you’ve asked yourself this question before, then read on, we’ll tell you. The smell of wealth, beauty and fame – what can it be compared to? How do people smell who have so much money but so few visible pores? We found out what other stars are saying about the smell of Kanye West, Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna & Co.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kendall Jenner: Tequila launch party with lots of stars

Kendall Jenner has only just launched her tequila on the US market, so it had to be celebrated – with family and celebrities. A number of stars have celebrated the launch of their new tequila brand, Kendall Jenner (25), which is currently only available in California and online. However, the spirit is expected to conquer other markets in the USA this summer. The model celebrated the start with a big party, as reported by the “New York Post”.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits. Since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, the beauty entrepreneur has relied on the ultra-sweet appeal of matching mom-and-me clothing. Meanwhile, Kylie and Stormi have evolved from the coordinated baby and tracksuits we saw in the first few months of Kylie’s motherhood to complementary looks by Christian Dior, Missoni and Marine Serre, with Bottega Veneta’s glittering red being the most glamorous matchy matchy project to date.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Amy Roloff Shares Sad News About Her Dad

It's getting close to Amy Roloff's wedding, but the "Little People, Big World'' star may not be able to have her dad walk her down the aisle. Amy has been sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to Chris Marek on both the hit TLC show and social media. She gave fans a sneak peek of her bridal shower, which included a hilarious cardboard cutout of Chris and a few gifts to spice up the marriage. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen," Amy wrote to Instagram. In a separate post, she also revealed she and Chris were working on a wood project for their wedding — although her contribution may have been minimal. "Chris is really doing all of it," she quipped. But the pair are quite the hands-on couple, having gone on their first date at a Paint and Sip class, per Screen Rant.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Matt Damon is Getting Completely Ripped Apart for Admitting He Stopped Using ‘F-Slur’ Just a Few Months Ago

Matt Damon is being ripped apart by fellow stars and talking heads after admitting that he stopped using the “f-slur for a homosexual” just a few months ago. “I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table,” Damon told the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You Have COVID Like Melissa Joan Hart

This week, Melissa Joan Hart announced on an Instagram video that she had a breakthrough COVID infection. "I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," said the actress, who described her symptoms as shortness of breath and feeling a weight on her chest. "I'm mad, really mad," said Hart. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Savannah Chrisley’s Boyfriend Nic Kerdiles Admits He Hates Pumping

There’s been a lot of good news about the stars of Chrisley Knows Best lately. Now, Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles takes to Instagram to share one of his pet peeves with fans. He lets fans know that he hates pumping. Keep reading to find out what this Nic Kerdile’s latest Instagram Stories post is all about.
Public HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Melissa Joan Hart Details Breakthrough Coronavirus Diagnosis After Getting Vaccinated: ‘It’s Hard to Breathe’

Melissa Joan Hart is fighting a “bad” case of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus. “Wanted to share this with all of you,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 45, captioned a two-minute Instagram video on Wednesday, August 18. “I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy