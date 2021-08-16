Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

East San Jose airport switches to unleaded fuel as demands for closure escalate

By Lloyd Alaban
Posted by 
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago

Amid a contentious fight to close an East San Jose airport, officials announced Monday it will switch to unleaded fuel — but the move might not quell opponents’ concerns.

The announcement came Monday from the Community and Airport Partnership for Safe Operation. The organization, which has fought to keep the airport open, reportedly received the first shipment of unleaded fuel over the weekend.

“We will be providing important updates on the availability of unleaded aviation gasoline at Reid-Hillview Airport, and several other Bay Area airports as well,” John McGowan, a pilot and spokesman for the group, told San José Spotlight on Monday.

Related Stories

August 13, 2021

Blood lead levels near San Jose airport are average, despite alarm

August 3, 2021

Study: San Jose children near Reid-Hillview Airport exposed to high lead levels

June 9, 2021

San Jose students survey residents on Reid-Hillview Airport closure

July 30, 2020

San Jose residents weigh proposed closure of Reid-Hillview Airport

The switch to unleaded fuel comes amid a fight over the future of the 82-year-old, 180-acre East San Jose airport, as a growing number of officials demand its closure citing exposure to unsafe lead levels from planes, safety concerns, noise and a push to use the land for affordable housing. Opponents, however, say the airport serves as a critical hub for smaller planes and emergency operations, including during wildfires.

Josh Watson, co-owner of AeroDynamic Aviation, one of the four flight schools at the airport, said Monday he’s committed to switching his entire fleet to the new fuel.

“(The airport) is an excellent resource to the community,” he added. “It allows people in the area access to aviation … if you build more homes, you overload the traffic system, crime goes up, there’s no infrastructure to support the people who are going to live here.”

Watson said the cost of the fuel and shipping will be more, but he said he’s willing to bear the cost. “Normally it’s an hour and a half to ship fuel here, but with this fuel it will be six days,” he said. “But it’s a cost we’re willing to shoulder if it’s better for the community.”

A study commissioned by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors revealed that some children who live within 1.5 miles of the airport have elevated blood lead levels. According to data from the county, there are 21 schools and childcare centers surrounding the airport.

But according to a San José Spotlight analysis , the elevated blood lead levels found in the local study are consistent with the state average and neighboring counties. Out of 17,000 blood samples of youth ages 0-18 taken in the study, only 1.7% show lead levels that call for further testing. The statewide average of children who meet the same criteria is between 1.5% and 2.6% depending on age. Small amounts of lead can still deteriorate cognitive functions despite the CDC’s threshold .

The switch to unleaded fuel is unlikely to stop calls from activists to close the airport. Officials and others in favor of the closure held their own news conference about the airport on Monday.

“I want to prioritize the health of the community, the people around Reid-Hillview, to protect those families,” said Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who has led the push to close the airport for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mljW4_0bTFmx5h00
Supervisor Cindy Chavez calls for the closure Reid-Hillview Airport on Aug. 16. Photo by Lloyd Alaban.

Those in support of the airport’s closure cite environmental justice issues, saying the airport has disproportionately exposed residents in the heavily Latino and low-income individuals to lead poisoning.

“The Reid-Hillview Airport is a prime example of the ongoing systemic racism that has been imposed in our community for decades,” read an Instagram post by Close Reid Hillview Airport , a group that has supported the closure of the airport and a petition that has garnered more than 1,600 signatures as of Monday. “The fact of the matter is, there is no safe level of lead. Even the most minimal amount of lead exposure can lead to numerous negative health outcomes for men, women and children.”

Those in favor of closing the airport also have the support of former county Supervisor Blanca Alvarado , who led the charge to close the airport decades ago.

“It is way past time the Board of Supervisors stand with we, the people,” Alvarado said. “Not just those with special interests. I have lived a long life. And to me, the greatest gift will be Aug. 17 when the Board of Supervisors gives a yes vote on closure. Close the damn airport.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K93K2_0bTFmx5h00
Former county Supervisor Blanca Alvarado supports closing Reid-Hillview Airport. Photo by Lloyd Alaban.

The county Board of Supervisors voted to start the process to close the airport in November .

Maricela Lechuga, a county airport commissioner who started a petition to close the airport, said many pilots resist using unleaded fuel.

“I think that this is a very insincere attempt by pilots to say they’re going to now start using unleaded fuel because I have heard directly from pilots say that they are not going to use unleaded fuel and that it is their right under federal law,” she said. “And it is true to an extent—there isn’t really a way for the county to make sure they’re using unleaded fuel. So the only option is to shut the airport (down).”

But McGowan said 80% of the planes at the airport now are able to use the fuel, with goals to make it 100%. Approximately 68% of the single-piston engine planes in the U.S. are able to use the unleaded fuel.

“This is going to roll through the industry very quickly,” McGowan said. “Those who argue that this is going to be dragged out over years and years and years don’t really understand the dynamics of how fast this will transition once the government finally blesses the formula for the next generation of gas.”

Contact Lloyd Alaban at lloyd@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @lloydalaban on Twitter.

The post East San Jose airport switches to unleaded fuel as demands for closure escalate appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 3

San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose Airport#Cdc#San Jos#Aerodynamic Aviation#Cdc#Latino#Instagram#The Board Of Supervisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose consultant uses private email, causes confusion

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s use of private email to skirt public records law is raising questions about how his office handles resident complaints. A new thread of emails, obtained by San José Spotlight, shows an ex-employee of the mayor’s office—now a consultant—using a Gmail account to handle complaints made by the resident. The mayor... The post San Jose consultant uses private email, causes confusion appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

RV search highlights problems with San Jose towing practices

In December 2015, a tow truck took away the RV Scott Largent lived in. Six years later, he’s still not sure what happened to it. Largent, a longtime homeless activist in San Jose, said he started living in his RV after difficult financial times. On Dec. 29, 2015, San Jose police officers arrested Largent for allegedly... The post RV search highlights problems with San Jose towing practices appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

COVID strikes Santa Clara County Assessor’s Office weeks after workers return

Two employees at the Santa Clara County Assessor’s Office recently tested positive for COVID-19, causing some workers to question whether they went back to work too soon. Employees who requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation told San José Spotlight the office was notified of a positive infection on Aug. 13, less than one month after... The post COVID strikes Santa Clara County Assessor’s Office weeks after workers return appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Op-ed: Mr. Chau’s decades of service to San Jose

After over three decades of service, Chau’s Auto Repair Center, formerly known as Chau’s Automotive at 1470 West San Carlos Street, has closed permanently. My family’s shop is soon to be demolished for the construction of a new luxury hotel where it stands now. My family came to the U.S. as refugees following the Vietnam... The post Op-ed: Mr. Chau’s decades of service to San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Largest San Jose school district skips streaming meetings

The largest school district in San Jose does not broadcast its board meetings, potentially excluding voices from disadvantaged families who can’t attend in person. The San Jose Unified School District has not provided a live broadcast of its board meetings since May—despite the pandemic—when its board returned to in-person sessions. The only way residents can voice... The post Largest San Jose school district skips streaming meetings appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Attorney to San Jose mayor: Don’t delete your emails

More than a decade ago, Mayor Sam Liccardo was among several officials sued over their use of private emails to conduct public business. Now, the attorney who successfully argued the case against the city worries Liccardo is at it again. San Francisco attorney Karl Olson, representing San José Spotlight, sent a letter last Friday to... The post Attorney to San Jose mayor: Don’t delete your emails appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Arenas: Reid-Hillview Airport must close

Reid-Hillview Airport is poisoning the children of East San Jose and Evergreen—the children I represent on the San Jose City Council. It’s imperative that the county Board of Supervisors act now to stop this harm. For generations, the leaded fuel—still used by small planes—has sprayed down lead into the air my community breathes. The particles... The post Arenas: Reid-Hillview Airport must close appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose expands eviction help centers

East San Jose residents, who face disproportionately higher rates of poverty compared to other parts of the city, will soon have a center to help them battle evictions. San Jose’s housing department plans to open an eviction help center in East San Jose in the Franklin McKinley School District, which is close to lower-income families... The post San Jose expands eviction help centers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose students rely on campus pantry as food insecurity grows

As students return to San Jose State University, many are relying on the campus food pantry for groceries. Vinay Guda, a computer software engineering masters student, said he and his roommates shop at the food pantry every week to get essential groceries such as eggs, milk and vegetables. “We use it all the time,” Guda... The post San Jose students rely on campus pantry as food insecurity grows appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Former San Jose assemblymember wants his seat back

After six years in Sacramento, former Assemblyman Kansen Chu took the riskiest gamble of his political career: Leaving the Capitol in 2020 to run for county supervisor. It didn’t pay off; he was trounced by his opponent last year. Now he wants his old seat back. Chu, 68, confirmed exclusively to San José Spotlight on... The post Former San Jose assemblymember wants his seat back appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose union blames VTA after worker suicide

In the wake of the suicide of a worker who survived the mass shooting in May, VTA’s biggest employee union is laying blame at the feet of the agency. The transit agency confirmed Tuesday that Henry Gonzales, a veteran paint and body worker at VTA’s Guadalupe Light Rail Yard, died in an apparent suicide. He served... The post San Jose union blames VTA after worker suicide appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Woman dragged by San Jose police officer sues

A San Jose woman is suing the city for injuries she suffered when a San Jose police officer kicked her in the stomach, handcuffed her and dragged her across a parking lot. Guadalupe Marin filed suit Wednesday morning in the Northern District federal court. She is seeking damages for excessive force, violations of due process... The post Woman dragged by San Jose police officer sues appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Khamis: Yes In God’s Backyard

In the past, Santa Clara County faith leaders welcomed the unhoused into their houses of worship through the Winter Faith Collaborative and allowed their parking lots to be used for overnight parking. Once again, our faith community is stepping up to help address some of our most difficult socio-economic issues. Faith leaders have now leaned... The post Khamis: Yes In God’s Backyard appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Santa Clara County pursues investigation of sheriff

Facing calls to resign and numerous investigations, Sheriff Laurie Smith is pushing back against claims that her office squandered hundreds of millions of dollars by unsuccessfully trying to improve jail conditions. “That is absolutely incorrect,” Smith said, adding that she hopes County Counsel does a thorough examination of her office’s progress in meeting goals set... The post UPDATE: Santa Clara County pursues investigation of sheriff appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Los Gatos, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Los Gatos expands housing advisory board to include residents

As the debate over Los Gatos’ plan to densify housing continues to escalate, the town is asking the public to join the policy-making process. Los Gatos is seeking up to four residents to serve on its housing element advisory board, which will help develop strategies and policies to accommodate new housing required by state law. The... The post Los Gatos expands housing advisory board to include residents appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

How a new law allows San Jose students to redo last year

San Jose leaders say a new state law that allows students to redo a disastrous year of distance learning could be a “godsend” for struggling South Bay students. On July 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 104, which allows students to request a redo of the 2020-21 school year, substitute Pass or No Pass... The post How a new law allows San Jose students to redo last year appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Lack of light rail affects San Jose State University students

Classes start next week at San Jose State University, but with VTA’s light rail still out of service, some students and workers could face daunting commutes. Before the pandemic, Suzie Bahmanyar, an academic librarian at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library, said she took the light rail from her Camden home to downtown San... The post Lack of light rail affects San Jose State University students appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

In San Jose, homeless camp services vary by location

Dumpsters that allow homeless people to keep their camps clean make a world of a difference. But getting that and other utilities can be challenging depending on where an encampment is located. Last week, San José Spotlight reported on a South San Jose homeless encampment that lacks dumpsters, hand washing stations and port-a-potties, leaving unhoused residents without a... The post In San Jose, homeless camp services vary by location appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Poeschel: Correcting South Bay YIMBY

Recently, advocates for South Bay YIMBY wrote an op-ed titled, “Correcting Councilmember Matt Mahan” without correcting any errors in his statements. About citywide upzoning of single-family housing, they wrote, “There have been countless arguments levied against the idea: the city’s tree canopy is at risk; local control is under attack; urban villages need to be... The post Poeschel: Correcting South Bay YIMBY appeared first on San José Spotlight.

Comments / 3

Community Policy