Local Baseball Team Headed For Little League World Series

Upper Providence Little League has secured its place in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, fulfilling a goal some of the kids set when they were seven years old, writes Jamie Apody for 6abc.

“They actually started talking about this years ago,” said head coach Ben Ludwig. “They committed themselves. They’re the hardest working bunch of kids I’ve ever been around.”

Starting pitcher Jalen Bowman pitched a complete game last week against Toms River East Little League which punched the team’s ticket for the big event.

“It was awesome!” said Bowman. “Our team has been waiting for this moment for five years. So it was a big relief to get the game over with.”

After wrapping up the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament, the team will now head out to Williamsport , where the Little League World Series will take place from August 19 to August 29.

“It’s pretty cool, it hasn’t set in yet, but it’s a testament to the work they put in and the fight they have,” said Ludwig.

The team is determined to go all the way and win the World Series Championship.

Read more about Upper Providence Little League in 6abc .