Hey dear, is that Martha Stewart over there by the deli? Why yes, I think it is. You have to pretty much live in a cave with no internet service in a town like Beddington to not know that the lifestyle extraordinaire and very successful businesswoman lives on Mount Desert Island during the summer months. The iconic personality can be seen periodically browsing through an antique or crafts store of some sort, strolling across the dock to her boat, or attending a charitable event.