The first official Halo Infinite beta test finally went live last weekend, and I spent a lot of time playing it. I was able to match against plenty of bots of varying difficulty levels during the test, and I also played quite a few matches against other players when 343 Industries briefly turned on PvP, too. I tried out lots of weapon drills in the Academy training mode as well, and was also able to extensively play on all three of the maps included in the technical preview's matchmaking.