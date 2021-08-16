Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lapeer County, MI

Former Congressman Paul Mitchell dies

wsaq.com
 10 days ago

Former 10th District Congressman Paul Mitchell, who represented much of the Thumb area in the U.S. House of Representatives for two terms, has died after a battle with cancer. Mitchell was an owner of Ross Medical, a healthcare vocational training school with locations throughout the Midwest. A resident of Lapeer County’s Dryden Township, Mitchell was first elected into office in 2016 and was re-elected to a second term in 2018. In the summer of 2019, Mitchell announced that he would not seek a third term in office. Following the 2020 presidential election, Mitchell left the Republican party and became an independent for his final weeks in office. He even contemplated joining a third party over unfounded election fraud conspiracy theories. Earlier this year, Mitchell announced he has been diagnosed with stage IV renal cancer and died Sunday. According to a statement from Mitchell’s wife, there will be no public funeral. Paul Mitchell was 64 years old.

www.wsaq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lapeer County, MI
Lapeer County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Training#Ross Medical#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Posted by
NBC News

Video shows Louisiana trooper beating Black motorist with flashlight

A white Louisiana State Police trooper, who resigned after being accused of simple battery in two separate incidents, also repeatedly struck a Black man with a flashlight during a 2019 traffic stop, resulting in the man suffering several broken bones. Body camera footage shows former trooper Jacob Brown arriving at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy