Illinois State

Voluntary Recall Of Hostess® Hamburger Buns & Hot Dog Buns Due To Possible Health Risks

 4 days ago
ILLINOIS - Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella . Hostess Brands is recalling the impacted products out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program. Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

