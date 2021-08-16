Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

3 Major Trends to Expect When Walmart, Target, and Macy’s + More Report Earnings This Week

By Shoshy Ciment
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rb5HK_0bTFjmNT00

It’s a major week for retail earnings.

Walmart, Target, Macy’s, TJX Companies, Kohl’s, Ross, and Tapestry Inc. all report earnings for the second quarter this week. Shipping delays, the impact of the Delta variant, and the back-to-school and holiday season are likely to be top of mind in the reports.

Thus far, this retail earnings season has been marked by recovery trends and a general return to pre-pandemic sales levels. And while certain elements such as the rise in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales appear to be here to stay, many companies are reporting a return to pre-pandemic activity.

In June, consumer worry was down for the first time since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to First Insight’s consumer survey. Consumer worry dropped to 59% compared to 87% in April 2020.

In July, retail sales were $617.7 billion, marking a decline of 1.1% since June but a 15.8% increase from July 2020.

This month, David Simon, the chairman, president and CEO of Simon Property Group, reported that sales at the firm’s malls across the country are returning to pre-pandemic levels. Simon said that despite naysaying, “physical retail is here to stay.”

As more retailers report this week, here are the trends to watch out for.

The impact of the Delta variant

The Delta variant’s impact on foot traffic and company life will likely be an important factor in upcoming earnings reports this week.

The recent uptick in cases with the COVID-19 variant has already caused some retail companies to consider new policies in their stores and offices. Some have revisited their mask policies and recommendations for customers and employees. Target now requires its employees to wear masks and recommends that customer wear them. Walmart recommends customers wear them as well.

At the same time, some employers are strongly encouraging or requiring their employees to get vaccinated in order to return to the office. TJX Companies Inc., the parent company of Marshalls and TJ Maxx, Under Armour, and Walmart were among the first retailers to require all US employees to be fully vaccinated to return to the office.

Shipping delays

Port congestion and shipping disruptions have been a major topic for brands and retailers this earnings season. Freight rates have reached record highs amid pandemic-related shipping slowdowns, factory and store shutdowns, clogged ports and worker shortages.

Retailers like Deckers and VF Corp. have been forced to seek out alternate solutions to move product, sometimes at a much higher price point via air freight.

According to a monthly Global Port Tracker report released by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates, imports at the country’s largest retail container ports will hit record-highs in August.

With back-to-school and preparation for the holiday shopping season around the corner, retailers this week will likely have to answer to analyst questions regarding shipping strategy for the upcoming months.

Back-to-school and the holiday season

Back-to-school spending is expected to reach $37.1 billion, compared with $33.9 billion last year, the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics said last month . Spending will increase of 7.5% year over year per child, the survey said.

According to a report from foot traffic analytics company Placer.ai, Walmart and Target are both positioned to do well in the back-to-school season. Both retailers saw foot traffic increases in stores in July 2021 compared to July 2019, according to the report.

When it comes to the holiday season, m ore people are planning to buy in person for the holidays — and sooner. According to a survey from Shopkick, 22% of consumers plan to shop well ahead of the winter holidays, with many feeling comfortable going to shop in stores. Stores with unique gift offerings and experiences are likely to benefit from this trend.

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Footwear News

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Macy#Target#Tapestry Inc#First Insight#Simon Property Group#Tjx Companies Inc#Marshalls#Deckers And Vf Corp#Global Port Tracker#Hackett Associates#Placer Ai Walmart#Shopkick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
RetailFootwear News

WWD.com Has a New Look — Inside the Refreshed Site

The new website provides major advancements readers should experience immediately. These include:. • A fresh, modern design with improved fonts, more and larger pictures and easier to follow news “river.”. • Greater visibility for key events, from fashion weeks to key social happenings such as the Met Gala and award...
RetailThe Drum

Walmart CMO William White on navigating shifting shopping behaviors

Despite Delta variant concerns, Walmart reported this week that in-store sales are up while e-commerce is down. Such is the shifting state of affairs for retailers. As part of The Drum’s Retail Deep Dive, we get at the heart of Walmart’s marketing strategy, catching up with its chief marketer William White. Here are three of the key themes he identifies.
Businessmediapost.com

As Macy's And Kohl's Rise, Will Amazon Open Physical Department Stores?

Department stores may be hip again. Just as both Macy's and Kohl's delighted observers with better-than-hoped for quarterly earnings, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon may jump into the troubled category. The report says the ecommerce giant is considering opening several large department stores in Ohio and California. While...
Businesskamcity.com

Toys ‘R’ Us Announces Major Tie-Up With Macy’s

Toys ‘R’ Us continues to make its way back to the big time, this time with a major new deal with the Macy’s chain. The toy retailer announced that it has entered into a partnership with the department store banner, which will see Toys ‘R’ Us in-store outlets being opened in more than 400 Macy’s stores in 2022. These in-store shops will feature dedicated sections by age, interest and category, as well as interactive experiences and activation centres.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Macy's Stock Surges 20% on Huge Earnings Beat

Macy's sales increased and EPS more than quadrupled compared to fiscal 2019 last quarter. The department store giant generated impressive free cash flow in the first half of fiscal 2021, allowing it to reduce debt to below pre-pandemic levels. Macy's certainly faces challenges ahead, but it is also pursuing meaningful...
Retailhot96.com

Toys “R” Us To Open Stores In 400 Macy’s Stores

While it may be early for some to start thinking about holiday shopping, there’s some good news that parents are going to want to hear. Looking for toys to get your tots mays soon be easier because Toys “R” Us is coming back. After filing for bankruptcy in March of...
RetailPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Brighter outlook from Macy's, Kohl's after sales bounce back

NEW YORK — (AP) — A return, at least temporarily, to near normalcy is giving a boost two of America's largest department stores hit by the pandemic last year. Macy's and Kohl's raised their outlooks for 2021 Thursday after easily beating Wall Street expectations for the second quarter. Americans are again buying dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the priority list year last year when the pandemic struck.
RetailArkansas Online

Macy's, Kohl's raise forecasts

NEW YORK -- A return, at least temporarily, to near normalcy is giving a boost two of America's largest department stores hit hard by the pandemic last year. Macy's and Kohl's raised their projections for 2021 Thursday after easily beating expectations in the just-ended second quarter. Americans are going back to stores again to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the priority list last year when the pandemic struck.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Herald

Macy's, Kohl's rise; Toyota, Red Robin fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Toyota Motor Corp., down $7.18 to $168.55. The carmaker will cut production in September because of a parts shortage. Bath & Body Works Inc., up $6.22 to $65.51. The bath and personal care products chain reported strong...
Business740thefan.com

Macy’s raises annual sales forecast as shoppers return to stores

(Reuters) -Macy’s Inc raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, as vaccinations encourage more U.S. shoppers to return to its department stores to buy apparel and footwear. Shares rose 7% in premarket trading, as the company also said it would restart paying dividends. Sales of perfumes, shoes, dresses...
Retailinvezz.com

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Former Macy’s CEO on Q2 results: “all arrows point green over the long term”. Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) reported market-beating results for its fiscal second quarter on Thursday. Shares of the company jumped more than 15% as it raised its guidance for the full year. Financial performance Macy’s said its net income in the second quarter printed at $345 million ($1.08 per share)…
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Macy's: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) fell 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 259.26% year over year to $1.29, which beat the estimate of $0.14. Revenue of $5,647,000,000 up by 58.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,980,000,000. Looking Ahead. Macy's raised...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Macy’s Brings Back Toys R Us, Exceeds Q2 Expectations

Macy’s on Thursday (Aug. 19) expressed excitement about its second-quarter earnings, saying the showing was enough for the company to boost its fiscal 2021 guidance by almost $2 billion. The company also said it’s bringing the Toys R Us brand to its website immediately and into more than 400 retail...

Comments / 0

Community Policy