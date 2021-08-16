Let Your Appetite Go Crazy At One Of The Biggest Taco Festivals In Ohio

Did you ever frequent places like Chuck E. Cheese when you were little? Or perhaps you went there with your kids, watching as they tried their hand at different games to win as many tickets as possible. If you’re wondering how to recreate this experience as an adult, look no further than Old North Arcade in Columbus. Complete with all your favorite vintage games, this spot will take you back in time in the best way possible. Plus, you’ll even be able to order some adult-friendly drinks (and of course, eat as much pizza as you want!) Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you visit Old North Arcade.