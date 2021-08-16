Utah kids head back-to-school while facing unhealthy air quality

Some Kids, teachers and staff Monday took part in the first day back to school this morning. And after everything that’s been thrown at them in terms of COVID the past 18 months, now they are dealing with something they have no control over, our smoky air.

Canyons, Granite and Jordan school districts all started back today.

As of last check Monday morning, the Salt Lake Valley had the the worst air quality in the world , according to IQAir.

But the smoke did not dampen today’s return to school festivities at Altara Elementary in Sandy.

After missing out on the first day of fun last year, today teachers and staff were able to greet students with a red carpet and bubble machine reception.

Proud parents waved their children into the school.

But within moments it was officially designated a red air quality day, meaning no outside recess for these youngsters, at least for today.

Not a list where you want to be number one.



“We’re finally back together, they can go outside and play and be kids, because we do still have them kind of locked down in seating charts in the building," said Nicole Svee-Magann, principal at Altara Elementary school. "But with his air quality they can’t go outside, we keep them inside when it’s orange and red and so we will have some fun indoor games and it might be a good way to orient them to their new classroom.”

Nicole and other educators always trying to remain glass half full despite all the changes being thrown at them.

They will be keeping a very close eye on the weather over the next day or so to see if the smoke finally leaves and allows school kids to go outside for recess.