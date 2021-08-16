Cancel
Buying Cars

It’s a Great Time to Custom Order a 2021 Ford Ranger

By Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re looking for a mid-size pickup truck, then the 2021 Ford Ranger is a great choice. And while it competes with heavy hitters like the Toyota Tacoma, Chevy Colorado, and Jeep Gladiator, the Ranger holds its own with a bevy of cab configurations and a potent turbocharged engine. Now is a great time to not only buy a Ranger, but according to Ari Janessian – an auto broker with Negotiation Guides – it’s actually a good time to have one custom built.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

