Horse who survived I-44 tractor-trailer crash gives birth

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 4 days ago

A horse who survived a massive tractor-trailer crash last year has given birth.

Journey, 20, gave birth to a colt (a boy) early Monday morning at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch.

On its website, Longmeadow said they have bonded perfectly, the birth went smoothly and they appear to be doing very well. Longmeadow said Journey and the baby will be adoptable once the baby is weaned, which usually takes about eight months.

"Journey is a concerned and involved mom and her baby is a happy and active boy,” the ranch said on its website .

Longmeadow set up a livestream for viewers to watch Journey through her pregnancy. The ranch also set up a special fund to help care for Journey and the baby. If you’d like to donate, click here .

Longmeadow took in several horses that survived the tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin County in October 2020. At the time of the crash, 29 horses were being transported to slaughter and 14 of them died in the crash or had to be euthanized.

Journey suffered wounds to her legs and an abscess on her hoof in the crash and has since recovered.

The ranch first announced Journey’s pregnancy in July on social media and shared photos from her maternity photo shoot.

