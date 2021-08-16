Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board
Sir Richard Branson risks losing his grip on Virgin Galactic as he continues to sell down his stake in the space tourism venture to fund his pandemic-hit businesses. The British billionaire’s $300m (£216m) share sale disclosed on Friday leaves his Virgin Group barely above a threshold at which company rules let him appoint three of its directors. The arrangement, alongside the two seats controlled by Virgin Galactic chairman Chamath Palihapitiya, gives the pair majority control over the nine-strong board.www.telegraph.co.uk
