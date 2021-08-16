Cancel
Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board

By James Titcomb
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Sir Richard Branson risks losing his grip on Virgin Galactic as he continues to sell down his stake in the space tourism venture to fund his pandemic-hit businesses. The British billionaire’s $300m (£216m) share sale disclosed on Friday leaves his Virgin Group barely above a threshold at which company rules let him appoint three of its directors. The arrangement, alongside the two seats controlled by Virgin Galactic chairman Chamath Palihapitiya, gives the pair majority control over the nine-strong board.

Virgin Galactic spaceflight tickets to start at $450,000

MOJAVE, Calif. — Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has reopened ticket sales for its space flights, with seats starting at $450,000. The Mojave, California-based company founded by billionaire Richard Branson confirmed Thursday that priority will be given to those people who have already expressed interest in buying a ticket, and purchase options will range from single seats to six-seat cabin blocks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

