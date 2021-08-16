Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board

Wall Street analyst downgrades set the tone for the week. The company has effectively pushed back its first commercial flight by nearly a year. It was just a month ago when space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) was celebrating a successful flight to the edge of space with company founder Sir Richard Branson on board. The company's stock ran up ahead of that flight, but much of those gains were lost this week, and part of it is due to activity by Branson himself. For the week, Virgin Galactic shares are down almost 25% as of midday Friday.