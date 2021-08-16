Cancel
Economy

MiniBNB Announces the Launch on PancakeSwap with an Impressive Launching Strategy

 4 days ago

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / MiniBNB is an exciting redistributive token with a tiered giveaway strategy. They filled their Pre-Sale in 10 minutes and have now launched on PancakeSwap on Aug 14th. MiniBNB holders will get double rewards with redistributions in MiniBNB and have a chance to get BNB in a weekly tiered giveaway. Additionally, holders will also be given an opportunity to join the MiniBNB club that will offer them exclusive benefits.

Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK launches hydrogen strategy

It will most likely mean higher consumer prices as investors need comfort on market risk. The UK Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) launched August 17 the national hydrogen strategy. The UK is hosting the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November and the government is keen to show what it is doing to reach its net zero carbon goal.
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Predator Token Launched on PancakeSwap with Robust Tokenomics

Predator, a new all-in-one token has just made its public debut on PancakeSwap in the second week of August. The token aims to become the next big thing in the crypto world with its predatory approach. Offering a range of investment opportunities and services that could attract thousands of new traders to the ecosystem, Predator will be accessible across multiple markets.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

WGSN Announces the Launch of a New Consumer Tech Vertical

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2021-- WGSN, the global authority on consumer and design trends, has announced the launch of its new Consumer Tech vertical. Driven by technology’s ever-growing presence in consumers’ lives, WGSN Consumer Tech helps clients to create meaningful and innovative consumer-first products and experiences. This press release features multimedia....
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

Khizer Technologies announces the launch of ShubhVivaah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Khizer Ahmed a leading Entrepreneur from Bengaluru India (FounderDirector of Khizer Technologies (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.) announced the launch of yet another brand-new matrimonial app called as ShubhVivaah which is will live and available on all app stores by beginning of 2022. This app is...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Astra Announces Launch Contract with Spire Global

ALAMEDA, Calif., August 12, 2021 (Astra Space PR) — Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (NASDAQ: ASTR), named Spire Global, Inc., as a launch customer, with plans to begin launching with Astra next spring. “Our platform requires regular and reliable access to space,” said Robert Sproles, Senior Director, Constellation Planning and Operations...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Amiga 500 Mini Announced, Launches Early 2022

Boutique gaming hardware maker Retro Games has announced the Amiga 500 Mini, with a release window set for sometime in early 2022. The Amiga 500 Mini is priced at $140 or £119.99 for you britbong readers out there, and includes 25 licensed Amiga games like Another World, Simon the Sorcerer, and Worms: Director’s Cut – alongside the ability to naturally sideload your own Amiga games using a USB dongle.
Retailaustinnews.net

MCOA Announces Shift in Business Strategy As It Launches Into Legalized Cannabis THC Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced a strategic shift in its business strategy as it enters into the Legalized Cannabis THC Industry. This move is reflected by potential acquisitions as well as recently acquired MCOA asset, cDistro, distributor of CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Clytie Project Launches Seed Sale Round

Clytie is a platform that rewards cryptocurrency when users shop online or participate in completing tasks and games. Clytie incorporates the NFT marketplace, creating a space for users and creators to use $CLY to exchange digital products. Shop to earn, play to earn, and use Clytie to earn. There are...
Commodities & FuturePosted by
Benzinga

FINXFLO, A Hybrid Liquidity Aggregator Launches, Lists FXF At PancakeSwap And JustSwap

FINXFLO is now live. Users can begin trading BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT, as per a press release on August 2. Prioritizing Compliance, Lowering Barrier to Entry. The platform, a DeFi and CeFi liquidity aggregator, prioritizes compliance and enforces Know-Your-Customer (KYC) rules. Users can aggregate cryptocurrency prices sourced from over 25 exchanges under one verified account and a wallet.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NSAV ANNOUNCES IT'S ON SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY'S LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE

London, England, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company is on target for Monday's (August 9, 2021) launch of its wholly-owned Cryptocurrency Exchange, which will carry the NSAV brand name. The launch will officially mark the Company's entrance into the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market and make NSAV only the second U.S. publicly traded company to own a Cryptocurrency Exchange, following the Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com/ IPO in April, which valued Coinbase at over $85 billion.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Technicorum Holdings Launches Gennix Microlending Platform and $GNNX Token Sale on KingSwap and PancakeSwap.

SINGAPORE — August 20, 2021 — Technicorum Holdings, an IT and service group specializing in Digital Assets and successful incubator of innovative DeFi and NFT project KingSwap, announced the official launch of the Gennix microlending platform today. Gennix microlending protocol aimed at reducing financial inequality on the blockchain is now live and has listed its $GNNX token on KingSwap and PancakeSwap.
Marketsclevelandstar.com

Octopus Network will Launch on Skyward Finance on August 22nd

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Octopus Network, a brand new multichain cryptonetwork born to bootstrap and run application-specific blockchains, aka appchains, claims that by providing flexible leased security, out-of-box interoperability, one-stop infrastructure, and a ready-to-be-engaged community, it will be unleashing an innovation wave on Web3.0 accessible to all Substrate developers and Web3.0 teams. Interested investors will be able to support the Octopus Network on Skyward finance between August 22-29.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

UN launches peacekeeping digital transformation strategy

The United Nations (UN) has published a digital strategy for peacekeeping, setting out how technology can enable missions to be more effective and enhance the security and safety of peacekeepers. The Strategy for the digital transformation of UN peacekeeping highlights how technology can be used as an enabler to help...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Kiniksa Announces Launch Of ARCALYST Named Patient Program

- Named Patient Program supports patient access to ARCALYST ® (rilonacept) in countries where ARCALYST is not currently commercially available - HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) ("Kiniksa"), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced the launch of a Named Patient Program for ARCALYST, a weekly, subcutaneously-injected, recombinant fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1α) and interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) signaling.
Boulder, COfranchising.com

Modern Market Eatery Launches National Franchise Growth Strategy: Why Now?

Renee Israel, Chief Franchise Officer at Modern Market, explains why the health-conscious, fast casual chain is ready to select strong franchise partners to help grow the brand. When Modern Market Eatery opened its first restaurant in Boulder, Colorado over 12 years ago, the mission was always to inspire happier, healthier...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Aretha Capital Partners announces the launch of Novyy.com

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a strong passion for consumer experience, Aretha Capital Partners, a leading investment firm announced the launch ofWith the objective of democratizing the retail real estate industry globally, the brand is committed to removing unwarranted frictions faced by retail buyers at multiple stages and reduce costs and fees by 50-75% for such buyers.
LawTorrentFreak

Promoting Popcorn Time Piracy Costs Phone Store Employee Her Job and $6,250

A federal court in Texas has ordered a former employee of a local phone store to pay $6,250 in piracy damages. The woman, who was fired, promoted the piracy app Popcorn Time to customers and also downloaded pirated content herself. The damages award is substantially lower than the $162,500 that was claimed by several movie studios.

