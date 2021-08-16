MiniBNB Announces the Launch on PancakeSwap with an Impressive Launching Strategy

London, England, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company is on target for Monday's (August 9, 2021) launch of its wholly-owned Cryptocurrency Exchange, which will carry the NSAV brand name. The launch will officially mark the Company's entrance into the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market and make NSAV only the second U.S. publicly traded company to own a Cryptocurrency Exchange, following the Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com/ IPO in April, which valued Coinbase at over $85 billion.