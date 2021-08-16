Making an Impact: Sustainable, Fair Trade Coffee From Kaua‘i Coffee
There’s more to Kaua‘i Coffee than meets the eye. As the largest coffee farm in the United States, one might think the Kaua‘i farm and its four million coffee trees are just like any others. Sure, the trees have green leaves and sweetly scented blossoms that give way to brightly colored coffee cherries and delicious beans just like any other coffee tree. However, this island-grown coffee also brings something truly unique to the coffee industry.www.hawaiimagazine.com
Comments / 0