Making an Impact: Sustainable, Fair Trade Coffee From Kaua‘i Coffee

When it comes to boiling water, there’s more than one way to go about it. Some kettles are electric; others can be set on the stove. Their shape can differ as well: While many have a shorter, wider spout, others are leaner and longer. It all depends, of course, on what you’re brewing. And the easiest way to make a good cup of pour-over coffee is with a gooseneck kettle. The the reason for gooseneck kettle’s name is obvious enough. Its spout is long, lithe and curved, like the neck of a goose. What are the advantages of this build? For...