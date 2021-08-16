Blue Bell-based Anexinet Continues to Expand with Latest Acquisition

Image via Pexels.

Blue Bell-based tech consulting firm Anexinet has acquired Atlanta-based Light Networks as it continues to implement its aggressive growth-through-acquisitions strategy, writes Kennedy Rose for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Light Networks offers cloud-based platforms that assist clients with collaborative work and improve experience and service for customers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is the second business headquartered in Georgia that Anexinet has bought in the last twelve months.

The firm acquired Alpharetta-based SereneIT in October to strengthen its tech team and to forge ahead with its expansion in the Southeast.

According to Anexinet CEO Brian Glahn, the Light Networks acquisition is just one of several that the company has coming down the line. Anexinet employs approximately 300 employees.

“We will continue to aggressively pursue any capability, territory, or revenue streams around our technology and vision,” he said. “And we do have some on the table right now.”

Glahn added that the firm is focused on buying aggressive growth companies and will concentrate its efforts both on the Southeast and the East Coast before it starts considering expansion into other geographical areas.

“We are staying focused and not trying to take over the world immediately,” said Glahn.

