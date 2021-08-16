Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP): Price Now Near $24.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, TUP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.49 (2%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TUP has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Price Now Near#Tup S Technical Outlook#The Daily Chart#Tupperware Brands Corp#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
etfdailynews.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS): Price Up $0.08 (0.94)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.9)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ASTS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.9%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ASTS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Gold Bullish Sentiment Plunges

It’s been a painful stretch for investors in the gold (GLD) trade, with the metal down over 15% since its Q3 2020 highs and continuing to make lower highs thus far this year. Adding insult to injury, many investors have watched the S&P-500 (SPY) march higher at a brisk pace, with the market averages outperforming gold by more than 3000 basis points in the past 12 months. The two pieces of good news despite the beating investors in the metal have taken are that the metal is so hated that sentiment has reached the despondence stage, and the technical picture remains intact despite another violent drop earlier this month. A sentiment backdrop that’s nearly as bearish as 2018 combined with a long-term uptrend is a great setup for the metal, contingent on the bulls’ ability to start playing offense soon. Let’s take a closer look below:
etfdailynews.com

Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB): Price Now Near $157.03; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, SLAB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1 (0.64%) from the hour prior. SLAB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
etfdailynews.com

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS): Price Up $0.76 (2.56)% Over Past Day, Up $0.18 (0.6)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, SHLS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.6%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SHLS has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Qudian Inc (QD): Price Up $0.01 (0.67)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.66)% Over Past Hour

Currently, QD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.66%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Box Inc (BOX): Price Now Near $24.79; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, BOX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.28%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BOX has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
etfdailynews.com

ENERPLUS Corp (ERF): Price Down $-0.07 (-1.43)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-1.12)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ERF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD): Price Now Near $27.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, JELD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.36 (-1.32%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on JELD; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Epizyme Inc (EPZM): Price Up $0.08 (1.76)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (2.19)% Over Past Hour

Currently, EPZM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (2.19%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG): Price Up $0.28 (1.46)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.54)% Over Past Hour

Currently, PSTG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.54%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT): Price Up $0.11 (0.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.08)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, VIRT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Mantech International Corp (MANT): Price Up $0.63 (0.79)% Over Past Day, Up $0.51 (0.64)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, MANT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.51 (0.64%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row MANT has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS): Price Now Near $21.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, KTOS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.46%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row KTOS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
etfdailynews.com

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA): Price Up $1.2 (1.75)% Over Past Day, Up $1.29 (1.88)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ESTA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.29 (1.88%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA): Price Now Near $15.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, MWA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MWA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

LivaNova PLC (LIVN): Price Down $-0.15 (-0.19)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LIVN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.03%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Financial Reportsetfdailynews.com

Opko Health Inc (OPK): Price Now Near $3.52; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, OPK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.95%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
etfdailynews.com

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX): Price Down $-0.29 (-1.3)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.34 (-1.5)% Over Past Hour

Currently, BRX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-1.5%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BRX has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
etfdailynews.com

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA): Price Now Near $42.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, IBA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. IBA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on IBA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
etfdailynews.com

Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS): Price Now Near $76.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, BRKS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BRKS has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy