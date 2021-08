So, I’m not altogether sure what I think about this contest. One one hand, it can’t be a bad thing to know, when traveling, what might be the best, cleanest, most fantastic public facility to do you “business” in. On the other, I can’t imagine introducing myself to people as “Public Restroom Judge…nice to meet you.” Sorry, it’s just the way my mind works. Anyway, Cintas has announced its annual ten finalists for the title of “America’s Best Restroom.” You can vote on the finalists at BestRestroom.com. Here’s last year’s winner-btw.