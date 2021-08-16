Heska Corp (HSKA): Price Now Near $265.17; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis
At the time of this writing, HSKA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $4.17 (1.6%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com
