R1 Rcm Inc (RCM): Price Now Near $20.22; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, RCM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.24 (1.23%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Stocksetfdailynews.com

Radius Health Inc (RDUS): Price Now Near $13.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, RDUS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.52%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as RDUS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on RDUS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM): Price Now Near $9.96; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, BSM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.6%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BSM has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI): Price Now Near $39.91; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, PPBI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. PPBI has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE): Price Now Near $30; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, NFE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-1.45%) from the hour prior. NFE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on NFE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT): Price Now Near $31.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, EPRT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Terex Corp (TEX): Price Now Near $51.47; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, TEX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TEX has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Medical & Biotechetfdailynews.com

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB): Price Now Near $28.74; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, YMAB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Qiwi (QIWI): Price Down $-0.1 (-1.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.11)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, QIWI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as QIWI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Trustmark Corp (TRMK): Price Now Near $32.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, TRMK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.67%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TRMK has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV): Price Now Near $203.13; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SWAV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.02 (-1.46%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO): Price Up $0.16 (1.22)% Over Past Day, Up $0.12 (0.95)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, KRO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.95%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row KRO has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE): Price Now Near $5.41; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, RIDE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-2%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that RIDE has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Industryetfdailynews.com

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO): Price Up $0.2 (2.36)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.35)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, INO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.35%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row INO has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Calix Inc (CALX): Price Up $0.79 (1.69)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, CALX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.15%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CALX has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Valvoline Inc (VVV): Price Now Near $30.55; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, VVV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.39%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row VVV has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA): Price Now Near $73.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, ESTA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.14%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Ambarella Inc (AMBA): Price Now Near $99.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, AMBA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.45 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Industryetfdailynews.com

uniQure NV (QURE): Price Now Near $28.51; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, QURE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.92%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row QURE has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO): Price Now Near $41.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, SHOO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Donaldson Co Inc (DCI): Price Up $0.97 (1.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.16 (-0.23)% Over Past Hour

Currently, DCI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on DCI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

