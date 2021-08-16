REGENXBIO Inc (RGNX): Price Up $0.13 (0.41)% Over Past Day, Up $0.12 (0.38)% Over Past Hour
At the moment, RGNX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.38%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.etfdailynews.com
