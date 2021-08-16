Cancel
Sprout Social Inc (SPT): Price Now Near $98.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, SPT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.69 (-0.7%) from the hour prior. SPT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS): Price Up $0.08 (0.94)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.9)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ASTS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.9%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ASTS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0075

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $48,766.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.
Qudian Inc (QD): Price Up $0.01 (0.67)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.66)% Over Past Hour

Currently, QD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.66%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Pure Storage Inc (PSTG): Price Up $0.28 (1.46)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.54)% Over Past Hour

Currently, PSTG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.54%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD): Price Now Near $27.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, JELD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.36 (-1.32%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on JELD; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS): Price Down $-0.03 (-0.16)% Over Past Day, Up $0.05 (0.26)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, IAS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.26%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS): Price Up $0.76 (2.56)% Over Past Day, Up $0.18 (0.6)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, SHLS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.6%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SHLS has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS): Price Now Near $21.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, KTOS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.46%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row KTOS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Mantech International Corp (MANT): Price Up $0.63 (0.79)% Over Past Day, Up $0.51 (0.64)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, MANT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.51 (0.64%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row MANT has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
ENERPLUS Corp (ERF): Price Down $-0.07 (-1.43)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-1.12)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ERF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB): Price Now Near $157.03; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, SLAB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1 (0.64%) from the hour prior. SLAB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
United Bankshares Inc (UBSI): Price Down $-0.31 (-0.88)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.4 (-1.14)% Over Past Hour

Currently, UBSI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-1.14%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
LivaNova PLC (LIVN): Price Down $-0.15 (-0.19)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LIVN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.03%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX): Price Down $-0.29 (-1.3)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.34 (-1.5)% Over Past Hour

Currently, BRX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-1.5%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BRX has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS): Price Now Near $79.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, OAS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.94 (-1.17%) from the hour prior. OAS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA): Price Up $1.2 (1.75)% Over Past Day, Up $1.29 (1.88)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ESTA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.29 (1.88%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS): Price Now Near $76.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, BRKS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BRKS has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Worthington Industries Inc (WOR): Price Down $-2.02 (-3.39)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.6 (-1.03)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, WOR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.6 (-1.03%) from the hour prior. WOR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Valhi Inc (VHI): Price Up $0.89 (4.04)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.87 (-3.7)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, VHI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.87 (-3.7%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL): Price Now Near $0.7; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SNDL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-1.34%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SNDL has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

