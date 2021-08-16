Replimune Group Inc (REPL): Price Now Near $30.17; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis
At the moment, REPL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.74 (2.5%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as REPL has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.etfdailynews.com
