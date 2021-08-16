Replimune Group Inc (REPL): Price Now Near $30.17; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

It’s been a painful stretch for investors in the gold (GLD) trade, with the metal down over 15% since its Q3 2020 highs and continuing to make lower highs thus far this year. Adding insult to injury, many investors have watched the S&P-500 (SPY) march higher at a brisk pace, with the market averages outperforming gold by more than 3000 basis points in the past 12 months. The two pieces of good news despite the beating investors in the metal have taken are that the metal is so hated that sentiment has reached the despondence stage, and the technical picture remains intact despite another violent drop earlier this month. A sentiment backdrop that’s nearly as bearish as 2018 combined with a long-term uptrend is a great setup for the metal, contingent on the bulls’ ability to start playing offense soon. Let’s take a closer look below: