Shots fired as people were leaving football game at Campbell High School, police say

The Smyrna Police Department is investigating after shots were fired as a crowd was leaving a football game at Campbell High School Friday night.

After looking at surveillance videos and talking to witnesses to find out who fired the shots, detectives say they have identified two people of interest in the incident.

According to Smyrna Police, the shots were fired as people were leaving the pre-season football game between Campbell High School and South Cobb High School.

Several police departments including Smyrna Police, Cobb County Police, and Cobb County Campus Police responded to the incident quickly.

According to a Facebook post from the Smyrna Police Department, no one was shot and law enforcement did not shoot at anyone.

Police say they have deployed additional uniformed patrol units and members from its specialized traffic unit to patrol the area around Campbell High School, so people can expect to see an increased police presence.

"There were no injuries following an incident at football game Friday night. We are thankful to the quick response from Cobb and Smyrna police as we work together to keep our school communities safe and secure. For those interested in learning about the steps we take to keep students and staff safe, visit Cobb Shield ," a district spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666. The police department said you can remain anonymous.