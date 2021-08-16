Governor Pritzker signs new legislation aimed at veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Governor Pritzker signed seven bills into law on Sunday to honor Illinois’ past and present military members. The legislation package builds on steps already taken by the Pritzker Administration on behalf of veterans and service members including fully funding a fifth veterans' home in Chicago and the creation of the Veterans Service-Related Ailments Task Force to review injuries that are not currently recognized at the federal level.www.audacy.com
