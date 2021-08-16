Watch live: San Diego County officials recommend employers require proof of COVID vaccination, regular testing

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and Vice-Chair Nora Vargas Monday joined local health officials in recommending that employers require all their employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be subject to weekly testing.



Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten and Chief Medical Officer Eric McDonald joined Fletcher and Vargas at a news conference insides the County Administration Center.



"The rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization due to the growing prominence of the Delta variant continues to concern San Diego County officials," according to a statement announcing the officials' news conference.

"In the last 30 days, 92% of new COVID cases in San Diego County are in the unvaccinated," said Chair Nathan Fletcher during the news conference.



"The county has made vaccines widely available for free and recently expanded the number of testing sites.



"In an effort to further protect public health, county officials will recommend on Monday that employers require all of their employees to show proof they have been vaccinated, and if they are unwilling, require their employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing."



The county will be requiring the same of its employees starting this month.

